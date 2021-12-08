Pinkshift
Former emo kids rejoice: Pop punk’s not dead. In fact, it’s very much alive, and there are new faces transforming the image of the often male, often
White-dominated genre. Pinkshift is one of them. Helmed by lead vocalist Ashrita Kumar, along with guitarist Paul Vallejo, drummer Myron Houngbedji, and bassist Erich Weinroth, the Baltimore-based band formed in college, its sound shaped by each member’s musical influences, from grunge to ska to pop punk. On its breakout song “I’m Gonna Tell My Therapist on You,” the group lays out its ethos perfectly. Kumar’s vocals explode over the increasingly frenetic mix of drums, guitar and bass, with a self-deprecating, eye roll of a question: “Oh my god … why are you sad again?” Pinkshift offers the sensibilities pop-punk listeners are used to but twists expectations with cutting lyrics or by ending a song with a rock ballad-like instrumental in the song “Toro.” This year has seen a resurgence for the genre — thanks to artists such as Willow and Olivia Rodrigo — and Pinkshift is right at the forefront of self-aware head banging and reflection. Sunday at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $15.
Jingle Ball
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour makes its yearly appearance at Capital One Arena next week, bringing some of the most recognizable names in music to perform in one place. That includes multi-Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion and awards show darling Doja Cat. Prepare to scream and dance along to hits such as Megan’s “Thot S---” and Doja’s “Woman,” and potentially hear some deeper cuts — including Megan’s latest release of freestyles from “Something for Thee Hotties” and the rest of Doja’s tightly produced album “Planet Her.” Other performers include best new artist nominee Saweetie; the Jonas Brothers on the comeback leg of their career after reuniting in 2019; Tai Verdes, who performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; and more. In the words of Doja Cat herself, get excited and “get into it (yuh).” Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena, 601 F St. NW.
capitalonearena.com. $200.
Chris Pureka
Since debuting her full-length album “Driving North” in 2004, Chris Pureka has risen above the confessional singer-songwriter label with a powerful, raw outlook on the everyday minutiae of living. Pureka’s newest release, an EP entitled “The Longest Year,” is the first in five years. Writing on the isolation and hardship of pandemic life, the EP is classic Pureka: offering hope without sugarcoating the complexity of the now. On “Sky Spinning,” the lead single from the EP, Pureka sings, “I don’t know how to save us, I just know how to let go,” later changing the latter half to, “I just know save me.” The parallel reflection catches in your throat, a narrative that feels all too heartbreaking and familiar but entirely revelatory in Pureka’s hands. Thursday at 8 p.m. at Union Stage, 740 Water St. SW.
unionstage.com. $20.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.