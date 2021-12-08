Former emo kids rejoice: Pop punk’s not dead. In fact, it’s very much alive, and there are new faces transforming the image of the often male, often

White-dominated genre. Pinkshift is one of them. Helmed by lead vocalist Ashrita Kumar, along with guitarist Paul Vallejo, drummer Myron Houngbedji, and bassist Erich Weinroth, the Baltimore-based band formed in college, its sound shaped by each member’s musical influences, from grunge to ska to pop punk. On its breakout song “I’m Gonna Tell My Therapist on You,” the group lays out its ethos perfectly. Kumar’s vocals explode over the increasingly frenetic mix of drums, guitar and bass, with a self-deprecating, eye roll of a question: “Oh my god … why are you sad again?” Pinkshift offers the sensibilities pop-punk listeners are used to but twists expectations with cutting lyrics or by ending a song with a rock ballad-like instrumental in the song “Toro.” This year has seen a resurgence for the genre — thanks to artists such as Willow and Olivia Rodrigo — and Pinkshift is right at the forefront of self-aware head banging and reflection. Sunday at 8 p.m. at DC9, 1940 Ninth St. NW. dc9.club. $15.