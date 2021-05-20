One venue with live music back on its schedule this weekend is Pearl Street Warehouse. The small club at the Wharf was part of last fall’s Live Entertainment Pilot, hosting bands on its indoor stage while fans watched from socially distanced tables. What really helped is that the garage door-style walls between the concert hall and the spacious patio roll up, allowing those sitting outside to see the musicians and enjoy the show if they weren’t comfortable being indoors. Co-owner Nick Fontana says they’re following the same formula: There’s no cover charge, but customers need to spend a minimum of $30 on food and drinks indoors and $25 outdoors. Tables inside require free reservations, while the outdoor seats are first-come, first served. Fontana says there will be concerts on Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of May. (The Hamilton, another venue in the 2020 pilot program, began hosting live music with audiences in March.)