The District has a lot of traffic circles: more than 30, by various definitions, which some say is too many. They dot the northern border with Maryland. They grace hilltops in Petworth. They turn downtown intersections into carousels of congestion.
It’s no secret that circles are the enemies of drivers with someplace to be. But for the unhurried and unencumbered, circles can have a delightful magnetism. They punctuate the cityscape with green. They offer an acre-sized deep breath, and a place to pause for the wanderer with no destination but around.
In D.C., we’ve been blessed (or cursed) with so many traffic circles they’ve developed their own distinct cultures. Some have sprawling greenery. Others have a manicured finesse. Some feel cloistered away from traffic. Others seem to float above the gridlock, like a boat in stormy water. Logan and Dupont circles function like the hubs of ever-churning wheels. Anna J. Cooper and Sherman circles are pockets of escape.
When urban planner Pierre L’Enfant designed the nation’s capital in 1791 as a rigid grid of north-south and east-west streets, he created long, diagonal avenues to shorten travel between federal buildings. Where the avenues intersected, L’Enfant envisioned parklike public spaces: circles and squares. Sensitive to the rhythms of the city, he plotted the spaces no more than a mile apart, to create vistas with what he called “reciprocity of sight,” where you could gaze from one to the next.
Looking out from D.C.’s circles, you can see the city unfurl into grand avenues. Inside them, that same city compresses into little vignettes. The circles are separate from the city — miraculously commerce- and condo-free — and yet they are the very fabric of it. Standing in one plugs you into an environment in constant motion: the whir of bike wheels, the crescendo of radios, the buzz of traffic, the leaky chatter from passing pedestrians. It’s the opposite of being at home. Even by yourself, you are never quite alone.
Perhaps that’s why, for me, they felt so vital during this pandemic year. Circles weren’t just another outdoor space, but a reminder of the many Elsewheres extending outward from their centers, humming with possibility. At a time when I couldn’t go anywhere, circles became my favorite Nowhere.
Now, with the world reopening and everyone rushing to be somewhere, the placelessness of the traffic circle feels newly alluring, even endangered. To those of us peeking out from our pandemic bunkers, hesitantly dipping our toes in society, circles — providing the texture of the city without the demands of full participation — are much-needed in-betweens.
The originals
L’Enfant imagined that the capital’s circles and squares would honor the states — complete with state embassies and state-related businesses integrated into the communities surrounding them (whose residents, it was hoped, would come from the designated states). But by the late 1800s, when much of D.C. was taking shape, pro-Union fervor had replaced state pride. Instead of L’Enfant’s vision for an Epcot of American statehood, D.C.’s public spaces would play host to a small army of bronze Civil War heroes. Only five spaces included in L’Enfant’s original plan became circles we know today: Washington, Thomas, Scott, Logan and Dupont — that last four of which commemorate Union officers.
Of the original circles, Logan and Dupont developed gravitational pulls the size of neighborhoods, and became household names.
Logan Circle can feel like a middle school cafeteria. With a cross-section of D.C.’s social scene, the park breaks into cliques. Hardcore picnickers here, soft-core loungers over there. Seltzer-sipping preppies sit next to sun-soaking hipsters.
On a recent Sunday, an ad hoc DJ on a park bench had set up two large speakers and a microphone, curating a playlist of saccharine throwbacks, including Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.” The ’90s hit imbued every corner of the scene — yogis in happy baby pose, a woman reading, a man shadowboxing a streetlamp — with a strange, syrupy yearning.
Maybe that’s what Logan Circle does best: Inspire longing. It’s the travel brochure of traffic circles — complete with wanderlust-inducing architecture and characters. The Second Empire home at 1 Logan Cir. NW could have been ripped from an Edward Hopper painting. Recently, at the southern edge of the circle, a man wearing a muscle tee swung in a hammock, as if mistaking the traffic island for a tropical one.
Logan Circle has changed significantly over the years, and in the early nineteenth century, many Black leaders called it home, including educator and presidential adviser Mary McLeod Bethune. Her former home — one block south of the circle — is now a national historic site, housing a museum dedicated to Bethune and the National Archives for Black Women’s History.
A short walk north of the circle will bring you to a different, Instagram-ready landmark — perhaps more reflective of Logan Circle’s current vibe: the Watermelon House, a brownstone with massive, exuberant mural of the summer fruit on its side.
If Logan is the city’s marketing material, Dupont is a candid snapshot. Give the circle — whose fountain celebrated its centennial in May — a passing glance and it has all the trappings of grandeur: a neoclassical fountain (by Henry Bacon and Daniel Chester French, both of whom worked on the Lincoln Memorial); historic mansions; prim landscaping. Look a little closer, however, and there are signs of age: The curved benches sink, as if inhabited by heavy ghosts. At night, the street lamps flicker.
Dupont Circle is a study in contrasts. A nearby Starbucks seems at times like a public utility, sought out as much for the free water, open-restroom policy and shelter from the elements as its lattes. On a recent Sunday morning, upbeat tunes spilled out of homeless tents, not far from the popular weekly farmers market, where shoppers scrambled to buy fresh greens. Just outside the circle on 19th Street NW, you’ll find the stairs to Dupont Underground, a quirky subterranean arts space — reopening Sept. 3 — in a former trolley station. Nearby, lanyard-wearing commuters descend into the Brutalist depths of the working Dupont Metro station.
You never quite know what you’ll find in Dupont: Some mornings bring Fitness in the Circle workouts, and on a summer evening, you might find a jazz concert. On Thursdays, the pavement fills with pairs of dancers twirling to Latin music, courtesy of the Rueda de la Calle Facebook group. At almost any hour of the day, you can find chess players on the east side of the circle, hunched over in concentration.
Throughout the day, Dupont — which is named for Adm. Samuel Francis du Pont, and whose fountain sculpture represents the sea, wind and stars — acts like a basin for whatever washes up from the city: On a recent visit, a man in hospital scrubs stood stock-still, with a thousand-yard stare; a cyclist in a Caviar shirt bickered with a passerby, next to what appeared to be an impromptu bicycle repair clinic; a man mooned pedestrians.
It’s a great spot for high-drama people watching. Here, it’s as if Washington’s Type A psyche has been turned inside out.
The copycats
After a hike up Kansas Avenue from 13th Street NW, Petworth’s Sherman Circle comes into view with dense trees and breezy relief. Up there, even sirens seem to shrink away, as if the hill is too high to climb.
Downtown circles feature L’Enfant’s vistas: From Foggy Bottom’s Washington Circle, for example, you can see all the way to the Lincoln Memorial to the south; to Georgetown and out to the Key Bridge to the west. But at Sherman Circle, there is a sense of remove. All you can see are snippets of surrounding streets, rising and falling. With Kansas Avenue running through the circle on a steep incline, sitting in the park and looking outward feels as if the lush park is perched precariously on a ledge.
Sherman has just four benches, but plenty of open space for picnicking and paths for walking. Families from the neighborhood seem to treat it like an open air living room — kicking off shoes, abandoning an empty stroller, getting down on the ground to play with a teepee made out of branches.
Developed in the late 19th century, during a period when new neighborhoods were required to follow L’Enfant’s original plan, Petworth boasts two circles just a few blocks apart on Illinois Avenue: Sherman and Grant. They are L’Enfant in planning but not in attitude.
While both circles are named for Civil War generals, neither has a statue. In 1939, locals successfully pushed back against pressure to install a memorial to Ulysses S. Grant in the circle that bears his name. In its place is a Cedar of Lebanon, planted in the late 1920s, that has grown to towering heights. Today, its branches are so thick you could mistake the single tree for a small grove.
Grant’s layout mirrors the geometry of downtown circles, featuring both radiating and concentric walkways. But horticulturally, there is no organizing principle, just anarchy. A 1951 Post op-ed called it “a quiet country village from the hinterlands … in the heart of this glittering metropolis.” Since then, little seems to have changed.
Even in this idyllic setting, you’re still technically in the nation’s capital — so you can never get too far from some sort of memorial. A 10-minute walk northeast of Grant Circle, Rock Creek Cemetery has the graves of writer Upton Sinclair and historian Henry Adams. A few blocks west, a tall, steel sculpture by D.C.-based artist Allen Uzikee Nelson honors performer and activist Paul Robeson. With a calm face made in the style of an African mask, “(Here I Stand) In the Spirit of Paul Robeson” looks over Georgia Avenue NW with cool, measured strength.
The hidden gems
As D.C. developed, L’Enfant’s avenues extended outward, giving birth to baby circles. The 1886 extension of Massachusetts Avenue from Florida Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue produced Sheridan Circle, once envisioned by this newspaper as the “prettiest circle in the District,” and now surrounded by embassies. From the center of the circle, you can look out at the stateside homes for Kenya, Latvia, South Korea and others. Growth beyond Florida Avenue NE (formerly Boundary Street, the outer limits of the city) produced the Bermuda Triangle of traffic known as Dave Thomas Circle — which is known for the Wendy’s that sits at the intersection of First Street NE and Florida and New York avenues. (Every time a horn honks, you can almost hear L’Enfant weeping in his grave.)
In the early 1800s, politicians naming circles could install an equestrian statue and call it a day. But Sheridan and its newer ilk have higher stakes: They are blank slates that can show what we value — beyond military history and fast food chains.
It’s not just about what’s in the circle, but what isn’t. Only two circles in D.C. are named after Black historical figures, and neither has a monument.
At Anna J. Cooper Circle in LeDroit Park, this doesn’t take away from the tribute. Named after the teacher, writer and activist who served as president of a night school for Black workers in her nearby T Street home (Frelinghuysen University), the circle memorializes a figure whose story is deeply embedded in the historically Black neighborhood.
The LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale Heritage Trail — a 90-minute, 16-stop, self-guided walking tour (you can download the map online) — has a stop at the circle with signage detailing Cooper’s life and work in the area.
Southwest’s Benjamin Banneker Circle, which looks out over Washington Harbor from near L’Enfant Plaza, is a different story. Historian Louise Hutchinson spent several years lobbying to get the overlook named after Banneker — the first distinguished Black American mathematician and astronomer. Even after 30 years of fundraising, Hutchinson couldn’t raise enough for a monument.
Today, the partial traffic circle is undergoing a major renovation. Furnished with a fountain and minimalist benches, it’s a complement to the nearby Wharf district, with its new restaurants and sunny, riverside happy hours. If the vibrant flower beds leading up to it from the south side are any clue, it will be picturesque and polished. Still, whenever it’s done, it’s not quite going to be complete.
And one off the beaten path
Sitting on D.C.’s western border with Maryland, and surrounded by Gothic Revival churches, Chevy Chase Circle has stone pathways and an old-world feel. It’s just a few blocks from the historic Avalon Theatre, which opened in 1923 — when the only films it showed were silent. With its long benches and relatively low foot traffic, the circle makes for a nice spot to unwind after a movie, especially now that the fountain in the center has been turned on for the summer.
But the circle’s history comes with dark undertones. The two stone markers you’ll find where Western Avenue hits the circle signifying the D.C.-Maryland boundary (1933 gifts from the Garden Club of America), are copies of the Mason Dixon line markers that once delineated the northern boundary of the slaveholding South. And despite years of outcry, the circle is still officially named after the late segregationist Sen. Francis G. Newlands (D-Nev.). It even retains a plaque in his honor.
Still, D.C.’s circles always have a way of evolving with the moment. During the pandemic, they functioned as temporary gyms and open-air bars — even offices. They’ve been sites of protest and memorial, and sites to protest what we no longer wish to memorialize. Today, if you visit Chevy Chase Circle, you’ll find a makeshift, handwritten marker laid over the original plaque. Weather has worn much of it away but you can still make out the beginnings of a quote by the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.
In a 1791 letter delivering his plan for the nation’s capital to George Washington, L’Enfant justified his many avenues, likening them to “the main veins in the animal body” that “diffuse life through smaller vessels in quickening the active motion to the heart.” Extending outward from this capital city’s beating heart — and running along the veins of its avenues — D.C.’s circles are the pulse.
