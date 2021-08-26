As D.C. developed, L’Enfant’s avenues extended outward, giving birth to baby circles. The 1886 extension of Massachusetts Avenue from Florida Avenue to Wisconsin Avenue produced Sheridan Circle, once envisioned by this newspaper as the “prettiest circle in the District,” and now surrounded by embassies. From the center of the circle, you can look out at the stateside homes for Kenya, Latvia, South Korea and others. Growth beyond Florida Avenue NE (formerly Boundary Street, the outer limits of the city) produced the Bermuda Triangle of traffic known as Dave Thomas Circle — which is known for the Wendy’s that sits at the intersection of First Street NE and Florida and New York avenues. (Every time a horn honks, you can almost hear L’Enfant weeping in his grave.)