After that, I would likely hit up Turning Natural, the one in Anacostia. For me, even before the pandemic, I was really big on my wellness and what I put into my body, especially since I travel a lot and I’m around people a lot. The juices from Turning Natural were always a key part. They have these immunity-boosting shots called Flu Shots which have also always been a key to my wellness routine. My favorite smoothie is the Happy Hemp because that’s their green smoothie. I’m going to get a smoothie and spinach patty and I’m going to end up picking up some juices.