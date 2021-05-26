Drunk Fruit officially launched last October in Northern Virginia and Los Angeles, which sounds like an odd geographical split, until you learn that Miller lives in Northern Virginia, near his family, and the other co-founders are based in L.A. In December, Total Wine began carrying the cans in its Virginia stores. More recently, they’ve been picked up by BevMo in Southern California, as well as Whole Foods in the Washington area. In the future, they’re planning to expand into Maryland and New York, as well as increase their distribution in California. (Also, Tang and Miller joke, they might start selling plushies of the fruit mascots, which some of the co-founders were pushing before the hard seltzer ever hit the market.)