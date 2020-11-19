“It really became a conversation about home,” says Lawson-Brown, 36, who co-hosts the long-running open mic Spit Dat DC with Anderson. “What does it look like, feel like, taste like to have home?”

That conversation led Lawson-Brown and Anderson to create “From Gumbo to Mumbo,” a fusion of theater, hip-hop and poetry that debuted last year at the Keegan Theatre. Through Sunday, the duo is performing a streaming version of the show live from the Keegan stage, filmed with pandemic-related health and safety measures in place. Although the 2019 production of “From Gumbo to Mumbo” was crafted for young audiences, Lawson-Brown describes this version as a more “adult” performance that responds to the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 political climate.

“This is an exploration of humanity through the lens of Black men who are just trying to claim home,” Lawson-Brown says. “That’s really what’s at the core of ‘From Gumbo to Mumbo’ — using our voices through poetry, hip-hop, dance and some random ranting and a lot of humor to help shape what our experience has been.”

Deciding 24 hours just isn’t enough to do D.C. justice, the Southeast resident has outlined a pair of perfect days in the District — one catered to the warmth of spring or summer, and another built around a brisk day in the fall or winter.

D.C. is such a different city depending on what season it is, so in my head, I have two different but equally perfect days. If it’s the spring or summer, I wake up, have some tea and head over to the Congress Heights Arts & Culture Center for yoga. It’s a Black-woman-owned gallery that features a ton of different art from around the area.

My spring-summer day would be themed around the south side of the city. I enjoy quiet spaces and I’m definitely an introvert, so I would head over to the Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens to take some photos and take in nature for a little bit. There’s nowhere else like it, really. Then I would get Good Hope Carry-Out for some wings and some mumbo sauce and head to Anacostia Park. I’d eat on the river, hang out, people watch and maybe crochet, then go to the skating pavilion and skate a little bit, too.

After some skating and a good meal, I’d go over to the Fridge DC and take in some more art. They specialize in that “counterculture is the culture” sort of art work, and I just always love what they’re showing. Since I’m in Eastern Market, I’d close out my spring evening with District Soul Food. Paul Spires, a good friend of mine, performs go-go, so I would just vibe out with Paul, eating some soul food and listening to go-go in the upstairs lounge.

Or if we’re in fall or winter time frame, I would start my day by waking up, mashing some apples and making hot cider at the house. My fall-winter day would be more uptown, so I would visit the U.S. Botanic Garden — that’s a nice little oasis — and go to NuVegan Cafe on Georgia Avenue for lunch. I don’t know what they do or how they season it, but their vegan mac and cheese is the answer. They also have a faux barbecue situation, and the sauce hits so good.

I love hard ciders, so I would hit Capitol Cider House farther up on Georgia Avenue and pregame there before heading to Petworth Citizen [which closed in February to merge with Loyalty Bookstore next door] for 826DC’s lowercase open mic. There would be a little bit of performance, and a lot of listening.

Then I’d ride the 70 down to Hill Country Barbecue Market for Rock ’n’ Twang Karaoke with the HariKaraoke Band. I never would have a career in singing, but live band karaoke is an experience that I think everyone should have at least once — you really do feel like a rock star. My go-to karaoke song is “Dream On” by Aerosmith because their lead guitarist nails the riff, and you just feel it.