Then, I would go to Yours Truly hotel for brunch. Their restaurant, Mercy Me, is fantastic and I think they have one of the best patios in D.C. I was there in winter, and it was one of the warmest patios because it’s surrounded by three different buildings so it doesn’t get as much of the wind, and they did a really great job keeping it warm. They have this really great martini, the [Vesper-ish, described as] “fashionably whet.” It’s a really warm, inviting environment but also very trendy.