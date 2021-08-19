“I don’t know that I could really do this job if I hadn’t done the training,” says Morrison, 60, who started in the position last month. “I think it would be really difficult to come in and not really understand what is at the heart of the conservatory, which is the love of the craft and the process of getting up onstage and creating a character.”
Morrison’s first task in charge: Ushering the conservatory into its next act this fall, with the opening of its new Columbia Heights home — a former Baptist church that was purchased for $2.2 million — and the return of in-person learning. And during the building’s renovations, workers unearthed an additional attraction behind a layer of drywall: local artist Akili Ron Anderson’s all-Black Last Supper mural, which was subsequently restored by the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the mural when the conservatory breaks in its new building with an open house Aug. 28-29. On her perfect day in the D.C. area, Morrison swings by the conservatory — more than once — and indulges in some vegan dining and vintage shopping.
The first thing I’d do is make coffee, feed and pet the kitty, write in my journal and practice French. After that, I’d have a class at Bluebird Sky Yoga over here in Brookland, followed by breakfast at Primrose. I also love the design inside of the restaurant, with these feathery chandeliers and lots of pinks and muted greens. It’s really a gorgeously designed restaurant, and the food is fantastic.
One of the reasons I moved to Brookland is that my ancestors were very much a part of the building and development of this neighborhood, and in my rediscovery of a lot of my family’s history, I found a building called the Sherwood Farmhouse that was built in 1886 by my great-grandfather and is owned by Howard University. I’ve been working with local historians and some of the folks at Howard to see how I can be involved in saving it and returning it to the community. On my dream day, I will walk over to the house and check on it, as I am wont to do.
Then I would have lunch at the Coupe with Akili Ron Anderson, who created the Last Supper mural. I try to be a vegan — my nephew calls me a vegan with loose morals — so I’d get the tofu tostada. At this point, I’d be a couple of blocks away from the conservatory, so I’d pop by. When we don’t have classes going on, our students will have 24/7 access to the studio, and at any point in time you might hear people doing Shakespeare or working on their Chekhov. It’s really fun to walk around, peek into the rooms and see what people are doing.
From there, I’d go do some shopping in Georgetown at Pretty Chic D.C., Reddz Trading and Ella-Rue. I’d also take a walk on the water in Georgetown, then go and sit in the sculpture garden at the Hirshhorn. That’s one of my favorite places in the city, and I particularly love the area where the murder ballad “Banks of the Ohio” plays from speakers — it almost sounds like a scratchy old record, and, at dark, it’s this really beautiful, peaceful place.
That night, I’d go back to the conservatory to take my Shaw-Ibsen-Chekhov class taught by Joy Zinoman. For dinner, I’d go to the Tabard Inn in Dupont Circle and have the mushroom risotto and bok choy. And my favorite place to have a cocktail is a bar down at the Hay-Adams called Off the Record. If I have some energy left, I’d have a martini there to end the night.