One of the reasons I moved to Brookland is that my ancestors were very much a part of the building and development of this neighborhood, and in my rediscovery of a lot of my family’s history, I found a building called the Sherwood Farmhouse that was built in 1886 by my great-grandfather and is owned by Howard University. I’ve been working with local historians and some of the folks at Howard to see how I can be involved in saving it and returning it to the community. On my dream day, I will walk over to the house and check on it, as I am wont to do.