Then I would spend a large chunk of time at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. I have tried, since they opened, to get a ticket whenever I was in town. We have an African American museum here in Detroit, which takes you on a smaller-scale journey. For me, it’s not so much about the journey; it’s seeing their perspective on the journey and what additions they’ve added: who are some of the figures, the newer figures, the new perspectives of the African American experience, that’s what I’m really interested in. I think there’s some smaller, lesser-known heroes that can get left out of the traditional story that I’m really interested in learning about. I’m a foodie, and I hear their cafe has cuisine from various parts of the African American cuisine. I would be full from my lunch, but I will definitely be trying to at least taste a little.