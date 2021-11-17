The Klingle Valley Trail is a paved and heavily trafficked

0.7-mile path (one-way) that runs across the park just north of the National Zoo. This leafy and secluded walk is part of the former Klingle Road , which closed to the public after 1991 and reopened to pedestrians and cyclists in 2017. It’s a hike with a slight incline when traveling west; to avoid hiking up the hill consider starting at the end of the trail behind the Washington International School on Macomb Street NW. There is plenty of resting space available on the trail (benches along the path). Rock Creek Nature Center, 5200 Glover Rd. NW. nps.gov/rocr.