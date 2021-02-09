“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” has, on paper, great DNA. Written by and starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the Oscar-nominated writing team behind the hilarious 2011 “Bridesmaids,” the movie boasts a supporting cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Wendi McLendon-Covey. And the opening scene is very funny, in a delightfully surreal way: A chubby newspaper boy (Reyn Doi) rides his bicycle down a suburban street while lip-syncing, flamboyantly, to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “Guilty.” Sublime. But what a mishmash the rest of the movie turns out to be, mostly because this Josh Greenbaum-helmed project lacks the magic touch of “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig and producer Judd Apatow. Playing nerdy, 40-something Midwesterners — Mumolo’s Barb is a widow, Wiig’s Star a divorcée — the headliners generate few laughs after landing at the titular seaside resort in Florida for a fling after getting fired. That fling involves both protagonists having sex, though not at the same time, with Dornan’s character. He’s the henchman/lover of a supervillain (Wiig again, but almost unrecognizable) who plans to enact revenge for a childhood slight by unleashing lethal mosquitoes during a seafood-themed beauty pageant. (Don’t ask.) With the exception of Dornan — who, it should be noted, is no comedian — most of the supporting actors have blink-and-you’ll-miss-them parts. In addition to the silly, “Austin Powers”-like plot, there are many incongruous ingredients that add nothing: a couple of musical numbers; a talking crab named Morgan Freemond (“spelled with a d,” he notes); and a joke about the erogenous appeal of Mr. Peanut. Long after the memory of that wonderfully eccentric opening scene has faded, “Barb and Star” starts to seem less surreal than perplexingly random. PG-13. Available on Amazon Prime. Contains crude sexual material, drug use and some strong language. 106 minutes.