Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” has, on paper, great DNA. Written by and starring Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the Oscar-nominated writing team behind the hilarious 2011 “Bridesmaids,” the movie boasts a supporting cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith and Wendi McLendon-Covey. And the opening scene is very funny, in a delightfully surreal way: A chubby newspaper boy (Reyn Doi) rides his bicycle down a suburban street while lip-syncing, flamboyantly, to Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s “Guilty.” Sublime. But what a mishmash the rest of the movie turns out to be, mostly because this Josh Greenbaum-helmed project lacks the magic touch of “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig and producer Judd Apatow. Playing nerdy, 40-something Midwesterners — Mumolo’s Barb is a widow, Wiig’s Star a divorcée — the headliners generate few laughs after landing at the titular seaside resort in Florida for a fling after getting fired. That fling involves both protagonists having sex, though not at the same time, with Dornan’s character. He’s the henchman/lover of a supervillain (Wiig again, but almost unrecognizable) who plans to enact revenge for a childhood slight by unleashing lethal mosquitoes during a seafood-themed beauty pageant. (Don’t ask.) With the exception of Dornan — who, it should be noted, is no comedian — most of the supporting actors have blink-and-you’ll-miss-them parts. In addition to the silly, “Austin Powers”-like plot, there are many incongruous ingredients that add nothing: a couple of musical numbers; a talking crab named Morgan Freemond (“spelled with a d,” he notes); and a joke about the erogenous appeal of Mr. Peanut. Long after the memory of that wonderfully eccentric opening scene has faded, “Barb and Star” starts to seem less surreal than perplexingly random. PG-13. Available on Amazon Prime. Contains crude sexual material, drug use and some strong language. 106 minutes.

— Michael O'Sullivan

Also streaming

For “Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream,” French filmmaker Frank Beauvais assembled short film clips from more than 400 movies he watched over four months, after a breakup. The Hollywood Reporter asks: “Is it an avant-garde autobiography? A faux found-footage film? A melancholic ode to cinema, especially B-movies and rare horror flicks from the 1970s?” The answer is: “All of those and then some.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In French with subtitles. 75 minutes.

A Queens delivery man (Dean Imperial) takes a job laying cables for the financial industry in the sci-fi mystery “Lapsis.” Variety writes: “This tale of a floundering gig-economy worker straddles both the bleak present-tense reality of Ken Loach’s ‘Sorry We Missed You’ and the subversive near-future political satire of Boots Riley’s ‘Sorry to Bother You’ while arriving at a whimsical critique all its own.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 104 minutes.

The Mexican drama “Leona” centers on the romance between a Jewish woman (Naian González Norvind, who also co-wrote the screenplay) and a Gentile (Christian Vazquez). According to Remezcla, the film transcends the premise of the main plot “to ask questions about migration, belonging and love.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In Spanish with subtitles. 94 minutes.

Directed by Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”), “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” revisits “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” a pioneering 1976 exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art curated by African American artist and scholar David Driskell, who passed away last year. According to Art News, the film, which includes interviews with several of today’s most exciting Black artists, is a “call to create more documentaries looking at the work of Black artists — as well as Indigenous, U.S. Latinx, and Asian-American ones. This should only be just the beginning.” TV-MA. Available on HBO Max. 85 minutes.

Executive-produced by Van Jones and Meghan McCain, the documentary “The Reunited States” focuses on people who are trying to heal political division. Subjects include Susan Bro, the mother of civil rights activist Heather Heyer, who was killed during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville; and David and Erin Leaverton, Republicans who drove around the country seeking to learn about people they disagreed with. Unrated. Available on various streaming services. 84 minutes.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words” is a documentary portrait of the late Supreme Court associate justice, featuring interviews with Ginsburg and those who knew her. Unrated. Available at themiracletheatre.com and virtualavalon.org; available March 9 on demand. 90 minutes.

In “Saint Maud,” a pious hospice nurse (Morfydd Clark) in a British seaside town becomes obsessed with saving the soul of an ailing dancer and choreographer under her care (Jennifer Ehle). The New York Times says: “Folding sexual arousal and religious ecstasy into a single, gasping sensation, ‘Saint Maud,’ the feature debut of the director Rose Glass, burrows into the mind of a lonely young woman and finds psycho-horror gold.” R. Available on Epix. Contains disturbing and violent material, sexuality and strong language. 84 minutes.