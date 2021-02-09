— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
For “Just Don’t Think I’ll Scream,” French filmmaker Frank Beauvais assembled short film clips from more than 400 movies he watched over four months, after a breakup. The Hollywood Reporter asks: “Is it an avant-garde autobiography? A faux found-footage film? A melancholic ode to cinema, especially B-movies and rare horror flicks from the 1970s?” The answer is: “All of those and then some.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In French with subtitles. 75 minutes.
A Queens delivery man (Dean Imperial) takes a job laying cables for the financial industry in the sci-fi mystery “Lapsis.” Variety writes: “This tale of a floundering gig-economy worker straddles both the bleak present-tense reality of Ken Loach’s ‘Sorry We Missed You’ and the subversive near-future political satire of Boots Riley’s ‘Sorry to Bother You’ while arriving at a whimsical critique all its own.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. 104 minutes.
The Mexican drama “Leona” centers on the romance between a Jewish woman (Naian González Norvind, who also co-wrote the screenplay) and a Gentile (Christian Vazquez). According to Remezcla, the film transcends the premise of the main plot “to ask questions about migration, belonging and love.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. In Spanish with subtitles. 94 minutes.
Directed by Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”), “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” revisits “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” a pioneering 1976 exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art curated by African American artist and scholar David Driskell, who passed away last year. According to Art News, the film, which includes interviews with several of today’s most exciting Black artists, is a “call to create more documentaries looking at the work of Black artists — as well as Indigenous, U.S. Latinx, and Asian-American ones. This should only be just the beginning.” TV-MA. Available on HBO Max. 85 minutes.
Executive-produced by Van Jones and Meghan McCain, the documentary “The Reunited States” focuses on people who are trying to heal political division. Subjects include Susan Bro, the mother of civil rights activist Heather Heyer, who was killed during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville; and David and Erin Leaverton, Republicans who drove around the country seeking to learn about people they disagreed with. Unrated. Available on various streaming services. 84 minutes.
“Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in her Own Words” is a documentary portrait of the late Supreme Court associate justice, featuring interviews with Ginsburg and those who knew her. Unrated. Available at themiracletheatre.com and virtualavalon.org; available March 9 on demand. 90 minutes.
In “Saint Maud,” a pious hospice nurse (Morfydd Clark) in a British seaside town becomes obsessed with saving the soul of an ailing dancer and choreographer under her care (Jennifer Ehle). The New York Times says: “Folding sexual arousal and religious ecstasy into a single, gasping sensation, ‘Saint Maud,’ the feature debut of the director Rose Glass, burrows into the mind of a lonely young woman and finds psycho-horror gold.” R. Available on Epix. Contains disturbing and violent material, sexuality and strong language. 84 minutes.