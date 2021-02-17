— Ann Hornaday

Also streaming

The feature directorial debut of British actor Simon Bird, “Days of the Bagnold Summer” tells the story of a teenage metalhead (Earl Cave, son of rocker Nick Cave) who is forced to spend the summer with his unhip mother (Monica Dolan.) Based on the a graphic novel by Joff Winterhart, the film has, according to Variety, a “minimalist feel” in keeping with its origins. This translates into “basic setups, clean, crisp images, and the kinds of pastel colors stereotypically found in middle-class English homes.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com, themiracletheatre.com and virtualavalon.org. 84 minutes.

Inspired by actual events, the crime thriller “Silk Road” follows the creator (Nick Robinson of “Love, Simon”) of the Internet’s first unregulated marketplace and his run-in with a disreputable DEA agent (Jason Clarke). R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains pervasive crude language and drug material. 118 minutes.

The Italian drama “Sin” is a portrait of the Renaissance artist Michelangelo Buonarroti (Alberto Testone). Screen Daily writes: “Dramatically the film can feel a little one-note and overlong. But it stands comparison with Derek Jarman’s “Caravaggio” as a fascinating portrait of an artist fighting to survive in the cut-and-thrust of times quite unlike our own.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Italian with subtitles. 134 minutes.

Billed as a hybrid of psychological horror and realistic drama, “Test Pattern” tells the story of a Black woman (D.C.-born Brittany S. Hall) who, after she is sexually assaulted, drives with her White boyfriend (Will Brill) from hospital to hospital in search of a rape kit. Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com and virtualavalon.org. 82 minutes.

In the Chinese drama “Twilight’s Kiss,” a 70-year-old married cabbie (Tai-Bo) and a 65-year-old retired single father (Ben Yuen) — both closeted gay men — discover the possibility of love after a chance encounter. The New York Times writes: “Handsomely shot but humble in approach, the film can often feel purposeful, laying down groundwork that other stories of queer experience might take for granted.” Unrated. Available at afisilver.afi.com. In Cantonese with subtitles. 92 minutes.

“Truth to Power” is a documentary portrait of Serj Tankian, the Grammy-winning lead singer of the heavy metal band System of a Down, and an outspoken human rights activist. Unrated. Available on various streaming platforms. 79 minutes.