Next, anybody who knows me also knows that I enjoy fashion very much, as seen by my many outfit changes at the Helen Hayes Awards over the years. One of my favorite places to go is Current Boutique, which is a consignment shop on 14th Street [NW]. I love giving clothes a second life, especially when the folks there have such wonderful clothing. Then I’d take my boyfriend, Douglas Shore, to lunch at Primrose, which is right down the street from me. They’ve got a cute little patio, so the weather on this perfect day would be relatively nice and we could just sit outside. I’m a pescatarian, and they always do great things with their fish and vegetarian dishes.