We need to do some walking and exploring so we’re going to go to my favorite museum in D.C.: the National Building Museum. I went there all the time with Max when he was little. We were living in Brookland, and it’s just a short Metro ride down. Kids can run and scream around there so we all used to meet down there and the kids are running around everywhere and the adults hang out like adults. But it’s not just that you’d go there for the kids. They’re always changing the exhibits. There’s always something interesting and cool. They’ve usually got some architectural stuff going on that’s fascinating.