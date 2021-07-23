The fun started for Lewis in November 2013 when she opened the District Fishwife with her partner Ben Friedman. Offering sustainable, fresh cuts of fish and a selection of prepared meals like fish and chips, District Fishwife has become a staple of the Union Market experience (as has their sister restaurant On Toast).
From the start, sustainability has been a guiding principle. “Aquaculture is the fish of the future,” Lewis says. “And it is essential to us keeping healthy, abundant wild fish stocks. It’s the only way to do it. Without aquaculture, our oceans are screwed.”
In Australia, Lewis specialized in seafood fine dining, then spent time as a world traveler, living and working in Asia for several years before helping a friend open a restaurant in Afghanistan in 2008. That’s where she met Friedman (and adopted a cat). The pair moved to the District in 2009, married in 2010 and eventually settled in Brookland.
Now they have a 10-year-old, Max, and live in Greenbelt with a yard for Max and their dog Rose to play in.
During the pandemic, Lewis, 50, helped launch D.C. Women in Food, a coalition of women-owned eateries in the District who support one another, with Pizzeria Paradiso’s Ruth Gresser, Good Stuff Eatery’s Micheline Mendelsohn and Cork Wine Bar’s Diane Gross.
Fish and food naturally find their way into the D.C. dream day of this fishwife (a.k.a. “a woman who sells fish”). “It’s not just that it’s part of my industry,” Lewis says. “Even if it wasn’t, I would still be very food-centric because I love food. Who doesn’t?”
I lived in Vietnam for a while, and people don’t generally know that pho is traditionally a great breakfast food. I ate pho for breakfast every day in the year that I lived there — that was it. I really love the Pho Viet USA on H Street NE. Magically today, they’re open at 8 a.m. and they’re ready for me. Ben and Max are there with me because Max’s favorite food is some version of rice noodle soup. I’ve always cooked it for him at home. I’m getting a classic, the No. 6, where it’s just brisket and the raw eye of round. Pho is all about the broth, how deep the flavor is, which bones they’re using. They do it really well. I add chili, lime and mint.
Next we’re taking our dog Rose and we’re going over to the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Ward 7 on the Anacostia River. Right now, it’s peak season. We need to go there early in the morning because we want to see the flowers open. You can picnic there, you can take dogs on leashes. It’s super cool. I love it there.
We’re going to Brookland’s Finest. They do my favorite burger in D.C. But not only that, Max loves the spaghetti and meatballs. They make these massive onion rings that are phenomenal, too. Chef Shannon Troncoso is a friend of mine that hails back to when we used to live in Brookland. It has since been demolished but Colonel Brooks Tavern was one of the few places that was open when we first moved here. The burger is a nod to the old tavern, which was a nod to Colonel Brooks who founded the area.
We have to have my favorite dessert. We’re just going to swing by Union Market and get Puddin’s bread and butter pudding. Toyin Alli is awesome. I absolutely love her. She does the best bread and butter pudding. It’s like a bourbon bread and butter pudding, and it’s phenomenal. The only thing that makes it better is the lemon ice cream from the Creamery, the stand right across from Puddin’. That’s my go-to dessert.
We need to do some walking and exploring so we’re going to go to my favorite museum in D.C.: the National Building Museum. I went there all the time with Max when he was little. We were living in Brookland, and it’s just a short Metro ride down. Kids can run and scream around there so we all used to meet down there and the kids are running around everywhere and the adults hang out like adults. But it’s not just that you’d go there for the kids. They’re always changing the exhibits. There’s always something interesting and cool. They’ve usually got some architectural stuff going on that’s fascinating.
It wouldn’t be a day for me without seafood. I have some form of seafood every day. We can’t not do that. That’s just been a huge part of my life. We’re going to Hank’s Oyster Bar on the Wharf for oysters and appetizers. I haven’t been there since pre-covid, so I don’t know what she’s got on the menus now. I think the best seafood meal we had when we first came here was Hank’s in Dupont, and that’s just always stuck with me.
We’re going to have mains at Little Serow, the Thai restaurant. I’m just so familiar with that food. They’re very authentic there: hot, spicy, everything you’d expect. That’s how food is in Thailand — that’s just how it comes. There’s no “How do you want it?” It just comes hot.
We’re going to go to a movie at the Old Greenbelt Theatre. I like some classics. Max isn’t with us so we could go crazy, maybe “Blade Runner” or something? It’s a nonprofit, it’s been there forever, and it’s a real part of the community. We love being part of the Greenbelt community.
We have to do a nightcap. We’re back in D.C. at Last Call having a late-night cocktail or beer and a game of Pac-Man just to wind down.