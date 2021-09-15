Poole-Kavana particularly enjoys leading walks in her clients’ neighborhoods. “We’ll explore what plants are growing nearby,” she says. “I like to do walks where people are going to spend a lot of time, so they get to know them and can observe them.” The D.C. area is home to lots of interesting plants, she notes, such as mugwort and wild field garlic. The latter is “an oniony plant that’s delicious, and it’s a such a resilient weed that you can harvest it and it grows back.” Sustainability is important to her, and she urges Washingtonians to “step outside the consumerist mind-set of, ‘All I need to do is get a cute basket and go harvest away.’ Foraging is a relationship with plants.”