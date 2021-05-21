My standard poodle puppy, Story, charged into the water again and again, chasing dogs who were more interested in chasing balls. The beach is small but pleasant, and during our visit, five dogs entertained each other and their owners. The soaked canines would emerge from the water, shaking dry like they were auditioning for a shampoo commercial, and then demand their toys be tossed back into the water for retrieval. They galloped, they dove, they wagged.