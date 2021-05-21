Here are five outings to consider: They get my two dogs’ bark of approval.
Fountainhead Regional Park
This Virginia park is a hot spot for mountain bikers, who report that its trails are among the best in the region. But it’s also remarkably dog-friendly. There are designated trails for hikers and for cyclists, which lowers the odds of your dog leaping into the air, wildly indignant at the sight of wheels speeding by. (Or maybe that’s just my dog?)
The park is big: 2,000 wooded acres that border the Occoquan Reservoir. A variety of well-maintained hiking trails snake through the forest, offering the occasional exciting glimpse of water. Most are moderate-intensity, with plenty of diversions: creek crossings, interesting ridges to explore and even turtles to examine. It’s quiet and well-shaded, and there’s rarely too much other foot traffic.
If you’re trying to exhaust your hiking buddy, hop on the almost 20-mile Bull Run-Occoquan Trail, which has a hilly Fountainhead leg. Or for something different, hit the water. Rent a kayak (starting at $15 an hour) and paddle around the reservoir, with Captain Canine steering the ship.
10875 Hampton Rd., Fairfax Station. novaparks.com.
Quiet Waters Park
For 15 minutes on a Monday afternoon, we had the dog beach at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis all to ourselves. That was just enough time to get acquainted: to bark at the waves rolling in, to uncover fluorescent green tennis balls that had been left behind and to take those first splashes into the cool water.
Then the water dogs arrived, and tranquility gave way to commotion. It was glorious.
My standard poodle puppy, Story, charged into the water again and again, chasing dogs who were more interested in chasing balls. The beach is small but pleasant, and during our visit, five dogs entertained each other and their owners. The soaked canines would emerge from the water, shaking dry like they were auditioning for a shampoo commercial, and then demand their toys be tossed back into the water for retrieval. They galloped, they dove, they wagged.
If you don’t want to load a wet dog directly into your car, spend some time exploring the rest of Quiet Waters Park before heading home. It’s lovely. There’s an enclosed dog park, and trails that wind through the shaded forest. Snag one of the picturesque gazebos overlooking the water and enjoy a picnic lunch.
600 Quiet Waters Park Rd., Annapolis, Md. aacounty.org. $6 per vehicle entry fee.
Sugarloaf Mountain Recreation Area
Come here for two reasons: to enjoy the views and to tire out even the most hyper of puppies.
Sugarloaf, which is about 10 miles south of Frederick, is a four-legged hiker’s dream. One of the most popular circuits, the Northern Peaks Trail, offers five miles of excellent inclines and occasionally rocky terrain. It’s a workout — bring lots of water. Another, the Saddleback Horse Trail, is a seven-mile loop around the base of the mountain, with easier terrain. There are more than 500 species of plants on the mountain, plus red and white oak trees, and it’s fertile squirrel-chasing territory.
Sugarloaf’s Instagram-famous summit is worth the climb: The Maryland farmland far below seems to stretch to infinity. Taking a photo with your dog is almost mandatory, but on weekends, it gets crowded.
For a post-hike reward, pop into nearby Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard. Dogs are allowed outside, including in the tasting tents on weekends. (Weekday tastings are indoors, and dogs aren’t permitted.)
7901 Comus Rd., Dickerson.
Bark Social
If you want to make your dog’s day, pop into Bark Social, which opened in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development earlier this year. It’s an off-leash dog park that’s also a coffee shop, a beer garden and a general purveyor of fun.
The park is 25,000 square feet, and dogs are free to roam the entire space — jumping on top of picnic tables or comfy chairs, or even jumping the line to get a drink. Speaking of which: While you enjoy a craft beer or latte, your pet can down a can of Good Boy Dog Beer. My poodles recommend “Session . . . Squirrel,” which is made with such ingredients as veggie broth and sweet potatoes.
There are “bark rangers” on patrol, which means you’re free to relax while your dog makes friends. And you’ll probably find you make some yourself — at least with the many other dogs desperate to say hello.
Plan to spend a few hours, and know that you may have to bribe your dog back home with an important treat, like a pup cake, pupsicle or beef trachea.
935 Prose St., North Bethesda. barksocial.com. $9.99/dog on weekdays, $14.99/dog on weekends.
Fort Washington Park
Your guard dog will appreciate Fort Washington, which was built more than 200 years ago to defend the river approach into D.C.
During many visits over the past few years, my toy poodle has relished exploring the fort, which is maintained by the National Park Service. It’s a striking sight and fascinating to explore.
There’s much to see: barracks that once housed soldiers; big cannons; dark, musty tunnellike walkways. Redwood led the way, poking her head into ancient crevices and prancing across curtain walls that would have protected the fort during British advances. The history lesson appeared stimulating for her highly intelligent poodle brain.
There are plenty of places (and hills) for dogs to run on the sprawling grounds, plus some of Maryland’s best views of the Potomac. After exploring the fort, hop onto a three-mile trail that circles that park’s perimeter, or set up a picnic next to the lighthouse on the shoreline.
13551 Fort Washington Rd., Fort Washington. nps.gov/fowa.
