Here’s a good option for a family full of ninjas. The Ninja Warrior Course includes five separate lanes varying of difficulty, so little ones and parents can race alongside each other while challenging themselves at their level of ability. Each course features two to four obstacles, including moving monkey bars, cargo nets to climb and cheese boards to navigate. Though it usually takes less than two minutes to complete each one, it’s recommended you do the same course multiple times to learn how to navigate it as smoothly and as quickly as possible. “You need balance, upper body strength, and practice to do them well,” says district manager Brad Smith. Better start your training now.