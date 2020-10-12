Each $22 box will contain a variety of doughnut flavors: four that are vanilla glazed, and two each that taste like creme brulee, candy apples, cookie dough and pumpkin pie. All are adorned with sprinkles and spooky toppers, including the aforementioned creepy eyeball, ghosts and Frankenstein and Co. Limited quantities are available each day, so preorder online for pickup or delivery.

AD

AD

1308 G St. NW; 7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church. astrodoughnuts.com.

Brothers and Sisters

Pop into the restaurant’s lobby at the Line hotel in Adams Morgan on Oct. 31 for family-friendly trick-or-treating. From 4 to 6 p.m., Halloween goodies made by pastry chef Rebekka Baltzell will be free for neighbors and guests.

While you’re there, lift your spirits with a bottled cocktail to-go. Choose between the How Do You Like ’Dem Apples — which is made with Plantation O.F.T.D. rum, Luxardo apricot liqueur and apple-Demerara cider — or Witches’ Brew. The latter blends Barr Hill Tom Cat gin, sudachi and mint. The $15 cocktails are available Oct. 28-31.

1770 Euclid St. NW. brothersandsistersdc.com.

AD

Fairmont Hotel

This would have been the West End hotel’s 10th annual Halloween bash — for pets and their people. But there’s still fun to be had: Pull into the Fairmont’s driveway to pick up a Halloween box to-go, and you’ll be greeted by hotel staff and one very cute yellow Labrador. All will be in costume, including Georgie, who’s the Fairmont’s canine ambassador.

AD

This is, clearly, a pet-friendly affair, so get your pooch a $15 Howl-O-Ween box. It includes housemade beef jerky, a pupcake (made with carrots, bacon, oats and peanut butter), doggy biscuits, a festive bandanna and a squeak toy.

And for the dogs’ family members: Executive pastry chef A.J. Thalakkat has planned a to-go box for kids that features a chocolate Oreo cupcake, salted caramel corn, witches’ fingers cookies (vanilla shortbread with raspberry jam and slivered almonds) and marshmallows. That’s in addition to some non-edibles, such as a disposable Halloween face mask and coloring set. It’s $20 and can be picked up between 4 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 30. Orders must be placed by Oct. 25.

AD

The Fairmont encourages anyone getting a to-go box to show up in costume. Staff will photograph participants, and the best dressed will win prizes such as an overnight stay at the hotel.

2401 M St. NW. fairmont.com/washington.

Feast

In April, the team at Nina May created Feast, a service that delivers three-course, semi-prepared and locally sourced meals to anyone within 25 miles of the District. The goal was to bring restaurant dining to hungry locals’ front doors. Between Oct. 27 and 31, a Halloween-themed box will include caramel apples coated in toasted peanuts; a selection of candy; and chocolate pumpkin cake with Halloween toppings.

AD

Eat dessert first, because this is a holiday, and then dig into curried pumpkin soup and goulash made with Carolina gold rice, ground beef and savoy cabbage. There’s also a mini pumpkin ideal for carving. All orders must be placed online by noon the day before you’d like the box delivered; it’s $70 and serves two.

Messy Treatz

If you need a new Halloween project, pick up 12 icing-less cupcakes at this National Harbor bakery. You’ll go home with a DIY kit of gooey buttercream frosting, a piping bag and design tip, plus Halloween-themed sprinkles. Preorder the $42 boxes by Oct. 29, and prepare to get creative — and probably messy, too.

128 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill. messytreatz.store.

Neighborhood Provisions

If your goal is to eat, drink and be scary this Halloween, Neighborhood Provisions can help. The shop — which is the grocery, takeout and delivery arm of Neighborhood Restaurant Group — is offering a bewitching bottled cocktail to-go.

AD

AD

The Witches Snicker blends peanut-infused bourbon, crème de cacao, caramel honey simple syrup and Xocolatl Mole Bitters; no word on whether it’s all stirred in a midnight-black, oversized cauldron. The cocktail is $15 and can be ordered online for pickup or delivery through Nov. 1.

Piccolina

Caitlin Dysart, the pastry chef at Piccolina and its sister restaurant Centrolina, has designed a Halloween box packed with lots of ghoulish goodies. Look forward to pumpkin Bundt cake, marshmallow witches’ hats, mummified sugar cookies and chocolate pizzelle spider webs. Each $28 box will be available for pickup at the CityCenter restaurant from Oct. 29 to 31; preorder it at least 24 hours in advance. Individual treats will also be sold a la carte as they’re available.

AD

963 Palmer Alley NW. piccolinadc.com.

AD

Bayou Bakery

Find love at first bite at this Arlington eatery. Chef David Guas has whipped up three types of sweet, buttery sugar cookies: colorful pumpkins, spooky bats and ghastly ghosts. They’re $2.50 to $3.50 each; order a dozen, starting at $30, and the bakery will toss in a free extra. Supplement the cookies with a cupcake (or two): They’re $3 and topped with buttercream icing and candy corn.

Preorder the goodies 48 hours before you’d like to pick them up. A selection will also be in the bakery’s pastry case from Oct. 26 to 31.

1515 N Courthouse Rd, Arlington. bayoubakeryva.com.

Sticky Fingers

Fair warning: You may be inclined to eat a hair-raising number of treats from this District-based vegan bakery. Sticky Fingers is offering a Halloween cupcake special beginning Friday, available to order online for pickup or delivery. Choose a base flavor like vanilla or red velvet, and then add Halloween-themed flair — think confectionery monsters more cute and sweet than frightening. Expect to pay $1.25-$1.75 for decorating, on top of the standard $3 to $4 per treat.

AD

AD

Also on the fall menu: a pumpkin spice latte cupcake, which is smothered in mocha frosting and dusted with nutmeg ($4). Or opt for a cinnamon apple cupcake ($3.75), pumpkin whoopie pie sandwiched with cream cheese frosting ($3) and/or a pumpkin muffin topped with pepitas ($2.50).

1370 Park Rd. NW. stickyfingersbakery.com.

If You Go

Getting there

Where to stay

:

:

:

Where to eat

:

:

:

:

What to do

:

:

:

: