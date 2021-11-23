Ivy and Coney’s pop-up Hanukkah Bar started as a joke — a riff on the popular Miracle on Seventh Street bar a few blocks north. But over the years, Chai-vy and Cohen-y has become a fixture, thanks to dreidel-spinning contests, a menu heavy on Manischewitz and shots that taste like sufganiyot, and the Shotnorah, an oversized menorah that allows up to eight customers to simultaneously take shots together. (“The year 5782, what a time to be alive!” the bar says.) It’s not all kitsch, though: During Hanukkah, the Shaw bar slows down each night at 7:30 p.m. to light an actual menorah. Latkes, made using bar co-owner Josh Saltzman’s family recipe, are served with a choice of sour cream or applesauce. And proceeds from the sale of Manischewitz products are donated to Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society to support refugees. Proof of vaccination is required for entry. Nov. 28 through December. Free.