D.C.
A maze through a twinkling forest of light-covered trees and enormous seasonal displays, an ice skating trail, a holiday market, a play area for kids and an audience with Santa himself — Enchant fills Nationals Park with all the holiday cheer and goodwill that you’d expect from one of the area’s largest holiday attractions. This year’s theme asks visitors to go on a quest to “save Christmas” while exploring the park — and tucking into some food and drink from local restaurants. Open through Jan. 2 at Nationals Park, 1500 South Capitol St. SE. $29-$39; children aged 2 and younger free.
Light Yards returns to Navy Yard with an installation designed by Amigo & Amigo, the Australian studio that created last year’s large, glowing Moravian stars. The new installation on the grass “sun deck” outside of District Winery features illuminated 22-foot trees dressed to the nines. Enjoy the color-changing display while grabbing a bite from one of the many nearby restaurants. Open through Jan. 1 at Yards Park, 355 Water St. SE. Free.
Maryland
Holiday lights glow brightly at this Prince George’s County park every night — even on Christmas Day — but if you want to avoid heavy traffic, the Department of Parks and Recreation suggests visiting Monday through Wednesday. It’s the right idea: The three-mile route passes more than 200 displays, including animated Santas, rainbow tunnels and characters from “The Wizard of Oz.” (Parents should know that Watkins is home to an Oz-themed playground and mini-golf course.) Note for repeat attendees: There’s a new entrance off Largo Road this year, instead of on Watkins Park Drive. Open through Jan. 2 at Watkins Regional Park, 1130 Largo Rd., Upper Marlboro. $8 per vehicle in advance, $10 at the gate.
After taking a year off because of the pandemic, this 50-acre park in Wheaton is once again illuminated with over 1 million shining lights, depicting animals, plants and other things you may find in the garden throughout the year. Music will float throughout the park as you traverse the paths to discover the displays, such as the monster tree, beehive and giant caterpillar tunnel. Note: Tickets will not be sold at the gate. Open through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) at Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton. $10; children ages 3 and younger free. Advance, timed tickets required.
This 3½ -mile drive-through experience in Montgomery County is packed with over 450 glowing displays that set the park aglow. To avoid traffic jams at the popular light show, celebrating its 26th year, organizers recommend arriving by 5:30 p.m. (the gates open at 6 p.m.) or going on a weekday when the lines may be shorter. Let holiday music flood your car as you make your way through the park. Masks are required at the admission booth, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Open Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day) at Seneca Creek State Park, 11950 Clopper Rd., Gaithersburg. $15-$25 per vehicle. Advance tickets required.
The National Zoo has canceled its popular holiday light show, but you can still head to Baltimore for one. Last year, the Maryland Zoo operated its Zoo Lights displays as a drive-through event, with a limited number of chances for visitors to walk the quarter-mile trail past dozens of colorful, animated animal light displays. This year is a reversal: Walking is the only option Friday through Sunday, with drivers welcome Wednesday and Thursday. The trail ends at Zoo Central, where visitors can ride the train and carousel, enjoy a cup of hot chocolate (spiked or not) and, if they’re lucky, spot live penguins. Open through Jan. 2 at the Maryland Zoo, One Safari Pl., Baltimore. Walk-Thru: $28. Children younger than 2 free. Drive-through: $33 per vehicle. Advance tickets required.
Virginia
Your friends/spouse/co-workers want to visit a colorful light display. You’d rather do something more active, such as ice skating. Ice and Lights, which debuted last year at Alexandria’s Cameron Run Regional Park, is the seasonal compromise. Pose for pictures with the Instagrammable displays — a sleigh, giant Moravian stars, a 100-foot long tunnel of rainbow lights — and then strap on your skates and spend an hour gliding across the ice. Heads up: Skating tickets must be purchased online in advance. Open through Jan. 2 at Cameron Run Regional Park, 4001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria. (The ice rink stays open until Feb. 27, but the holiday decorations come down on Jan. 2.) $9.19-$22.03.
If reindeers are your favorite part of the holiday season, venture to this family-owned zoo that hosts drive-through safari rides by day. At this beastly light show, you’ll follow a curved path around the park and see light-art sculpture animals placed in their real-life counterparts’ enclosures. These animals and habitats look more realistic than those at other light shows because of their sculpted forms — you could almost mistake them for the real thing, if not for their luminesce. (As one child exclaimed while entering the experience, “there’s freaking lights!”) The only animals we saw on a recent visit were ponies and sheep, and they didn’t seem too bothered by their new, glowing neighbors. Children can take pictures inside the mouth of a lit-up T-Rex as they hear the roars of the nearby animatronic dinosaurs. You can also see light-art sculptures inspired by kids who drew their favorite gifts. Open through Jan. 2 at Roer’s Zoofari, 1228 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna. $22-$32.
Giant mushrooms, flowers and caterpillars can be seen lighting up the night at this nature-inspired show in Fairfax County. There’s a firepit for staying warm and roasting s’mores (kits can be purchased for $5), plus plenty of benches where you can rest and savor a hot cocoa from the Sips, Sweets and Sparkles shop. Children can participate in a lights scavenger hunt, so don’t be alarmed if you hear a chorus of kids screaming “we won” toward the end of your journey along the half-mile, one-way path. Plan ahead: Timed tickets are required, and some prime weekend slots are already sold out. If you want to bring your dog, be sure to reserve tickets for Jan. 2, the one night when your furry friend can enjoy the lights with the rest of the family. Open through Jan. 2 at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens, 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna. $18; children ages 2 and younger free. $5 dog admission on Jan. 2. Advance, timed tickets required.