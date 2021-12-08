If reindeers are your favorite part of the holiday season, venture to this family-owned zoo that hosts drive-through safari rides by day. At this beastly light show, you’ll follow a curved path around the park and see light-art sculpture animals placed in their real-life counterparts’ enclosures. These animals and habitats look more realistic than those at other light shows because of their sculpted forms — you could almost mistake them for the real thing, if not for their luminesce. (As one child exclaimed while entering the experience, “there’s freaking lights!”) The only animals we saw on a recent visit were ponies and sheep, and they didn’t seem too bothered by their new, glowing neighbors. Children can take pictures inside the mouth of a lit-up T-Rex as they hear the roars of the nearby animatronic dinosaurs. You can also see light-art sculptures inspired by kids who drew their favorite gifts. Open through Jan. 2 at Roer’s Zoofari, 1228 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna. $22-$32.