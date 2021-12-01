Heurich House Christkindlmarkt, Friday-Sunday
The annual German-style Christmas market in the walled garden of the historical Heurich House Museum in Dupont Circle is expanding this year, adding extra space along New Hampshire Avenue NW to make room for additional local makers — 35 in all. There are activities for children on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, and beer and mulled wine for adults. $13-$19; children $2.
Old Town Fairfax Holiday Market, Friday-Sunday and Dec. 10-12
Around two dozen vendors fill Fairfax’s Old Town Square, with different lineups each weekend. In addition to shopping, there are family and pet photo ops with Santa, and this Saturday, live holiday music and caroling before the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. Free.
Del Ray Artisans Holiday Market, Friday-Sunday,
Dec. 10-12 and 17-19.
The 26th annual holiday event from Del Ray Artisans is focused on fine art, such as sculpture, glass and photography. Between 11 and 15 artists are featured each weekend. Free.
While the Annmarie Sculpture Garden’s indoor ornament and craft sale runs through Jan. 1, this is a chance to browse additional vendor booths in the gardens in Solomons, Md. Free.
Dupont Circle Holiday Pop-Up, Saturday
At least 65 vendors are setting up around Dupont Circle on Saturday afternoon, turning Connecticut Avenue, P Street and 17th Street NW into the city’s biggest sidewalk sale. The circle itself will host a photo booth and snacks. Free.
Meet at Maydan Holiday Market, Saturday
The word “maydan” means “gathering place” in multiple languages, which inspired the Florida Avenue restaurant’s owners to turn their large patio into a marketplace with food and drink vendors as well as other gifts. Free.
Park View Holiday Market, Saturday, Dec. 11 and 18
Dozens of vendors will set up inside Hook Hall over three consecutive Saturdays, taking the place of the Park View farmers market. (The lineup changes each weekend, so multiple visits might be in order.) Note that Hook Hall and its beer garden are welcoming to dogs and kids. Free.
Victura Park Holiday Market, Dec. 10-12 and 17-19
One of the most spacious holiday markets in 2020, Victura Park’s market features vendors spread out on the grassy lawns of the Kennedy Center’s Reach expansion. Food and beverages are available, including a s’mores station, and the facility is child- and dog-friendly. Free.
Procrastinator’s Holiday Market, Dec. 11
The National Arboretum is the setting for this year’s market, sponsored by Bladensburg Road Main Street. Head to the Arboretum’s New York Avenue parking lot for 20 vendors, live entertainment, a holiday card crafting station, free holiday train rides and, for the first time, a Christmas tree sale run by the Friends of the National Arboretum. Free.
Aslin Snow Daze Market, Dec. 11
The two dozen vendors at Aslin’s Alexandria brewery contain a mix of crafts and food and drink producers, and you can sip fresh beers while browsing. Free.
Jackie Lee’s Holiday Market, Dec. 18
Artists and makers show off their work in the large space above Jackie Lee’s, a laid-back neighborhood bar in Brightwood Park. Free.
Black Cat Rock ‘N’ Shop, Dec. 19
Looking for vintage clothing or used vinyl for the music-loving punk on your list? The Black Cat’s long-running Rock ‘N’ Shop is the place to do it, complete with tunes from DJs Les the DJ and Sally Go Round. Free.