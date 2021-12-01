For more than a decade, Labyrinth (645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE) has been the game stop: It’s the place to go when you’re looking to buy an after-dinner party game to play with housemates at the beach; the shop that has the newest Euro-style tabletop games for fans of Settlers of Catan or Ticket to Ride; and the one store you know will have precisely detailed Dungeons & Dragons miniatures and a selection of multisided dice for that last-minute dungeon crawl. There’s also a wide selection of puzzles for all ages, and boxes of Legos that run from Duplo to Architecture. If browsing feels overwhelming, Labyrinth offers a personal shopper service: Tell them a little about the person you’re puzzled over, and they’ll recommend items in stock.