Last year, the pandemic derailed many train gardens, but they’re back on track this holiday season. Here are six where you can get your festive fix.
U.S. Botanic Garden
It seems like plant-based is the hottest trend these days — even when it comes to holiday train gardens. Made completely of plants and set up in the gated outdoor gardens of the U.S. Botanic Garden, the wide-ranging scene with G-gauge trains depicts agricultural operations in the United States and around the world, including American orange groves, cranberry bogs and wheat fields, alongside Ugandan coffee farms, olive orchards in Spain and Australian grape vineyards. There’s a lot going on and plenty of “Easter eggs,” so adults should crouch down to kid-level to see some of the display’s finest details. Two things to keep in mind: Because of the pandemic, the bathrooms are closed, and the trains may not operate during inclement weather. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Day). 100 Maryland Ave. SW. usbg.gov. Free.
The Shops at Kenilworth
Thirty-three years ago, William Gough was asked if he would put up a holiday train garden at the Towson mall. “I said, ‘I’ll do it one year, but that’s it,’” he says. “But here it is 33 years later and I’m still doing it.” Erected in the center of the complex, adjacent to the fountain, the 400-square-foot enclosed display changes every year. The O Scale setup is packed with details: a ski lodge with a moving chairlift; a farm scene featuring a UFO snatching a cow from the field; dinosaurs; and a tribute to energy sources, including wind turbines, a coal mine and an oil refinery. Open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. through Jan. 9 (closed Christmas and New Year’s Day). 800 Kenilworth Dr., Towson, Md. theshopsatkenilworth.com.
Northern Virginia Model Railroaders
Housed in a 19th-century Washington and Old Dominion railroad depot in downtown Vienna, this model train club sports a permanent tiered layout running around a 1,000-square-foot room. Their HO Scale trains and surrounding scenes replicate the Western North Carolina Railroad running from Salisbury, N.C., up to Asheville in the 1950s. For the holiday season, they add wreaths to the miniature trolley line that runs across the space, run the Polar Express train around the tracks and feature cars decked out with dreidels. In the lobby, a large-scale Thomas the Tank Engine runs circles around a Christmas tree. Open Dec. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. 231 Dominion Rd. NE, Vienna, Va. nvmr.org. Free.
White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company
This 500-square foot display in Baltimore County has a lot going on, with eight trains and 75 moving pieces, including kids flying a kite, a snowplow and children on a seesaw. They’re spread across a sprawl of scenes — a circus and amusement park, a town and a tornado. “You have to be careful with the transitions,” says Michael Connelly, vice president of the fire department. “It’s hard to go from a snow-topped mountain into the greenery of summer living.” Keep your eyes peeled for models of what have come to be known as the “Golden Eggs,” which look like they were crafted by Fabergé. In fact, they’re a pair of miniature models of sewage digesters at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Baltimore’s Dundalk suburb. Open Monday through Friday from 2 to 9 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Jan. 2. 10331 Philadelphia Rd., White Marsh, Md. wmvfc.org.
Rescue Fire Company Train Garden
This is the 87th year of this holiday train garden in Dorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, making it the oldest continually displayed one in the country, according to Andrew Bradshaw. A dozen volunteers put together three layouts covering 1,400 square feet. Up to 20 O Scale trains traverse the spreads filled with city and town scenes; a collection of roughly three dozen structures with working lights, a tribute to the county’s farmers and watermen; and detailed re-creations of buildings from Cambridge and Baltimore. Keep your eyes open for Batman and “Back to the Future’s” Marty McFly, who are hidden amid the scenery. Open daily from 6 to 9 p.m., plus 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day). 307 Gay St., Cambridge, Md. rfctraingarden.org.
St. Clement's Island Museum
The holiday train display tradition at this museum on the Potomac River in St. Mary’s County began in the mid-1980s. “It’s a time of year that’s normally slow for museums, so this would draw them in,” says Christina Barbour, the museum’s site supervisor. There are three sets in operation, including one O Scale setup with a working horn and whistle that visitors can toot, and another that weaves its way between Christmas trees. While you’re there, make sure to check out the holiday exhibition of antique and collectible dolls by Barbie, American Girl and others. Open daily from noon to 4 p.m. through Jan. 2 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day). 38370 Point Breeze Rd., Coltons Point, Md. facebook.com/SCIMuseum/. $1.50-$3; children 5 and younger are free.