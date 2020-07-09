“The fact that we were able to keep everybody employed is one of the best things we’ve done,” Moreria says. “The fact that we were able to prove to them that we are really a family — and then open a new location. It’s been very fulfilling.”

It’s been a time for growth, too: Last month, an Instagram backlash led the couple to examine how their “Jew-ish” deli co-opted Black culture with sandwiches and artwork that referenced Drake and Rihanna. “We now understand that these choices were co-opting Black culture and profiting off it, without truly paying homage,” they wrote in a statement, also pledging to address diversity at the management level.

Moreira, who grew up in Argentina, moved to the District in 2010 before heading to New York two years later to study at the Culinary Institute of America. Upon returning to Washington, she crossed paths with Dana in 2015 at the mobile version of Timber, the pizza company he co-founded. Through a series of circumstances that resemble the plot of a romantic comedy, Moreira and Dana ended up falling in love while working together at Timber, though it would take a couple of years for them to actually get together (in part because Moreira briefly married another man in 2016). Last fall, Dana proposed, and the couple, who live across the street from Timber with their dog, Frankie, are set to marry in October.

When Dana gave his version of a D.C. dream day in 2017, the pair were not dating, but she did factor into his itinerary. Naturally, Moreira’s take on a perfect day includes Dana, lots of food and plenty of time with Frankie.

Frankie wakes me up very early around 4 or 5 a.m., and we come downstairs, make a little coffee and go for a short walk around the neighborhood to Petworth Playground. By that time the ladies of Timber are there, so I wave hello and go back home to chill with Frankie until Andrew wakes up.

I’d eat toast with peanut butter and banana at home. Andrew is in charge of breakfast. I’ll never cook on my dream day.

We’re going to Call Your Mother to stop by, say hi to everybody and grab some coffee. It’s regular drip coffee. We named it just coffee because it’s a simple coffee. We don’t like the idea of having all this coffee that tastes like something else. What happened to just coffee? So we have just coffee.

We’re going to get Frankie out for a walk in Rock Creek Park, then we drop Frankie at his grandparents’ house.

We’re going to get some lunch, and there’s a Jamaican spot called Sweet Sosumba a block from Call Your Mother. We’re going to get some vegan chickpea patties, rice and beans, cabbage slaw, and they make unbelievable smoothies. I would get the avocado banana smoothie.

Next we’ll go for a bike ride. Usually we do a loop where we go all the way to Georgetown, then go through Bethesda and then come back through D.C. If I follow Andrew’s pace, it’s about an hour and half, but I’m dying at the end. On my dream day it’ll be two hours. I just love D.C. so much and like going on that trail. You’re pretty much in the park the whole time, it seems that you’re not in the city, it’s like you’re somewhere else. All the seasons it’s beautiful, even in the winter.

After the bike ride, we’d stop by Vace on Connecticut Avenue and get a slice of pizza, just the simple cheese pizza. That’s my No. 1 pizza place. It’s a different style of pizza, compared to Timber. I love the cheese that Vace uses, and the fact that they put the cheese first and the sauce on top, because you get the flavor of the sauce first. And I like that it is super, super crispy. You get that when you’re baking it for way longer than wood fire. I love Timber, too, of course, but it’s like two different things. Vace is like the pizza that you have for breakfast.

After that I’m going to be pretty tired so we’ll go to Georgetown to South Block and I’ll get a smoothie bowl, the PBJ Bowl. It’s so good. If you cross the street, there’s the entrance to a little park and there’s these chairs where you can sit by the canal, so I’ll sit there and eat my smoothie bowl.

Before going out to dinner, we’ll go take Frankie for a run. On Porter Street, there’s a street that has no end. There’s a hill and an old stone house. If you keep going, there’s a huge hill, so Andrew will kick the ball around and Frankie runs like crazy. I will lie down under the tree and read a book for a while. We have a book club at Call Your Mother.

We’re going to drive to Indigo and sit outside with Frankie. I like that you pick the different sides: the chickpeas, the cauliflower-n-potato, the pepper, the lentils. I will get a whole portion of samosas just for myself.

At this point, I’m pretty full, I’m tired, I’m exhausted, and I’m ready to go home. Andrew is going to walk the dog. We love TV, so we will watch our favorite show: “Killing Eve.”

One thing I always wanted to do and I never get to do it is go see the sun rise from the Lincoln Memorial. Before I came to the U.S., I watched the movie “Wedding Crashers” and the two guys come out of the party and they go drink a bottle of champagne at the Lincoln Memorial, so when I moved here I was so obsessed with doing that. But, you know, you have to stay up until 5 or 6 in the morning. And when I used to go out, I was like, they are kicking me out of the bar at 2 a.m., how am I going to last until 5 or 6 a.m.? That’s something that I would really, really like to do.