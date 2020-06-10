“Politics is really just a series of arguments we have as a society about setting norms, and you can think of it as an ongoing power struggle, from what hairstyle is accessible to what we think of as politics: representative democracy,” says Malik, 29. “I think of food as situated within that system, because that system encompasses our whole lives even if we don’t really think about it that way. And food especially is so emotional.”

Malik started Feed the Malik in 2018 as a personal project to “get out of the expat bubble” while working in Jordan. Food was the universal language that connected Malik with the world around her, and she carried this ethos over to the District, where she spotlights black-owned restaurants across the city. In recent weeks, following the death of Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests, her efforts have gone viral, with Malik’s expansive list of black-owned area restaurants open during the pandemic that was featured on such outlets as “Good Morning America.” The flood of new attention is bittersweet for Malik.

“I’m so excited that people want to spend their money in a conscious, more thoughtful way,” she says. “But it’s also to me kind of overwhelming and saddening, because this is all happening in large part because there’s been so much death and pain, which I understand is often a catalyst, but it’s still kind of hard for me to process that.”

At a time of unrest and peril, there is a glimmer of light: Malik says several black-owned restaurants have seen a spike in business after they were featured on her list, though she notes that it’s difficult to pinpoint how much her efforts have had an impact.

“Part of the reason I advocate for supporting black-owned restaurants is because I think it’s a concrete way for people to show their solidarity with a community that has historically been excluded from many traditional sources of funding,” says Malik.

And if Malik had one day to do whatever she wanted in Washington, the agenda would be a no-brainer: the Hill East resident would visit the black-owned businesses for which she advocates.

I’m a coffee drinker regularly, but I also love coffee as a treat. I would probably start my morning at Culture Coffee Too, which is black-owned and a super-comfy space. I would get a latte and sit down and read. I’m really trying to read less on my phone, because I find that I get sucked into other things. I’d probably try to snag a cookbook to bring with me, but one that’s not so huge and heavy. I just finished reading “The Cooking Gene,” a cookbook slash food historiography.

As someone who loves food, I do eat out a lot, but I also love to cook and I love to bake. I actually have never been to the Spice Suite in person because I did not have a car, lived in Virginia — all the reasons. Angel Anderson has a website where she’ll sell boxes of packages and various blends, so I have so many of her spices, but I have not actually been to the shop. And I love the fact that this black woman built this business on her own and also turned it into an incubator for local, small, woman-owned businesses.

I would go to Anacostia Park. It’s huge, super green and never crowded. There are great places to either barbecue, lie around or read. It’s quiet. And I feel like we’ve been inside for so long that I would probably just sit and listen to a podcast. I try to take a walk every day, but it’s not enough. I’m used to being out and about in the city, so I’m feeling a little trapped.

Then I would meet up with my husband. The two of us will go to maybe three places back-to-back, and we’ll just get one thing at each place because we want to try new places. We’d go to Serenata for cocktails and little snacks. We don’t drink much, so we don’t have a great knowledge of wine or cocktails, but their menu is interesting. Andra “AJ” Johnson, who is the beverage director and partner, is super welcoming. I’ve been to events that she’s hosted and it’s always super-creative drinks. You learn a lot, and so I would just like to sit and learn about some cocktails, learn about some liquors, and have a couple mac bites.

I can’t have an ideal day if I’m not trying a new place to eat, so I would try to go to Puddin’. It’s a Cajun/Creole place in Union Market, and I’ve heard that they have really good bread pudding. We would eat bread pudding and wander around Union Market for a little bit.

