Nowadays, Zacarías is celebrated as one of the most produced playwrights in the nation. But she never left behind YPT, which has continued to amplify the voices of young artists through its now-sprawling collection of leaders, staff members and volunteers. Over the years, more than 20,000 D.C.-area youths have been impacted by YPT’s playwrighting programs.

“Now, a lot of my students are parents and some of their kids have had a YPT class,” says Zacarías, 51. “That’s very shocking and exciting to me.”

Although the company’s 25th anniversary plans — an Arena Stage gala set for June 22 — were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic, YPT still marked the occasion with a live stream celebration this past weekend. On her ideal day in the D.C. area, the Mount Pleasant resident is joined by her husband, lawyer Rett Snotherly, and their children, Nico, Kati and Maia, in a world where such activities can proceed as originally intended.

I would start my perfect day by waking up early and going swimming. There’s a great saltwater pool at the Wilson Aquatic Center — nobody else would be there but me, so I could swim as slowly as I wanted. Then I’d head back home and stop by the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market and pick up some bread.

We’d then do a bike ride to the monuments — I especially love the FDR Memorial — and go to the Tidal Basin. That would be a really lovely thing. After that, we’d go to the Woodlawn Cemetery, which I became much more familiar with when YPT did a play based on it [2011’s “Woodlawn”]. As a writer, I love cemeteries, going through and finding the stories and honoring the people before us.

Next, we’d go to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. I’m not religious at all, but it is really a piece of art, and all of the chapels are dedicated to the immigrants that built this country. It was a complete revelation to my son and I when we went through it and looked at all of the artwork. It blew us away.

Then we would go the Busboys and Poets right outside the Basilica. They’ve been a great supporter of YPT, and of writers in general, so I think they’re an amazing D.C. institution and giving them support always makes me happy. Plus, I always buy a book there. Plus, they have really good food.

My son was supposed to graduate from Duke Ellington School of the Arts this year, but, of course, there was no graduation. But the thing we were all looking forward to was the senior recital. I would love, on my magical day, to see my son’s senior recital. [Duke Ellington alumnus] Dave Chappelle would open it up, and my son and all of his great friends would get a chance to jam and dance and present their talents — which they’ve been working on for four years — to the parents and community members.

My favorite, favorite restaurant is 2Amys — I’ve never had a bad meal there. They know us by sight when we come in, and when they closed down because they got flooded, it was like national mourning at our house. So we would definitely get to 2Amys to celebrate all of the seniors with pizza and salad.

After dinner, I would love to have the 25th anniversary celebration of YPT that was supposed to be at Arena Stage, and honor [artistic director] Molly Smith with our Giving Voice Award. We were inviting all the students and actors that had been a part of our history, which includes such wonderful actors as Dawn Ursula, KenYatta Rogers and Jefferson Russell, and such directors as Jennifer Nelson and Howard Shalwitz.

