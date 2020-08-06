“We have this ethos of, ‘Solve those problems fast because the world doesn’t have time to wait — you’ve got to get after it,’ ” says Halsey, 45, who served in the Navy from 1997 to 2001. “So there’s a certain approach and cadence and skill set that you need to have to sort of ‘MacGyver’ solutions really rapidly.”

One such solution: As the covid-19 pandemic brought normal life to a halt this spring, Building Momentum swiftly developed a robot that uses powerful UV-C light to sanitize empty rooms.

That innovation, which the company has provided to local government agencies, can be seen in a recent episode of the Amazon docuseries “Regular Heroes,” highlighting Halsey and Building Momentum. Reflecting on that unexpected step into the spotlight, Halsey is grateful, if slightly perplexed.

“I really appreciate the motives and the job of what they’re trying to do,” he says. “I just felt like, ‘This is my job, this is what I do. Nothing has changed.’ ”

On his ideal day in the D.C. area, Halsey spends time with his wife, Christine; daughters Mia, 10, and Coda, 9; and his son, Gideon, 5 — along with a handful of special guests.

Anyone who knows me knows that I hate getting up early, so the first suspension of disbelief is that I’m going to wake up early and squeeze out every drop of this day. I’d start with me and my daughters meeting up with Elena Delle Donne, who is our favorite basketball player, and just happens to be here in D.C. playing for the Mystics. We’d go over to the Entertainment and Sports Arena and play a little two-on-two. I just can’t imagine anything more fun than that.

Then I’d put the kids on a magical bus back home, and Elena and I would go to Swing’s Coffee in Del Ray. I would love to sit down with her and chat about a thousand things, because she’s just a terrific hero in our family. After that, I’d love to drop by Elizabeth’s Counter in Old Town Alexandria. I’m vegan, so it would be great to grab the vegan burger there.

Here’s where we start to suspend disbelief a little bit. One of the people I’ve always wanted to work with is José Andrés, who obviously is a great cook but also does disaster response work with World Central Kitchen — and we do disaster response work at Building Momentum. So it would be awesome to get on a jet and go to some area of the world that really needs our help. He pops out and does what he does best, which is provide food, and we do what we do best, which is run around and solve other power- and communications-related problems. Then we’d hop back on the plane, and all of this would only take a few hours, because I forgot to tell you that I invented a time machine on this dream day.

Next, I’d hit Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center. There’s a guitarist here in D.C. named Tosin Abasi, who I’ve always really admired. He’s a virtuoso who really expresses himself through the instrument in a way that I would love to. So I’d want to sit down and jam with that guy and pick his brain.

Then I’d meet up at Rasika with my wife and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I’d love to sit down and suck on garlic naan and vegetable biryani and listen to her just tell me everything. That would be incredible.