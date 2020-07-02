Anderson was leaving a nearby nail salon when she saw a building for lease at 6902 Fourth Street NW that piqued her curiosity. She had invested in residential property before, but never owned a business. Nonetheless, she decided virtually on the spot to open her own spice shop.

“I got off the phone with the landlord and called my now husband and my best friend and was like, ‘Yo, I’m opening up a spice shop.’ They were like, ‘What? Since when?,” says the 35-year-old Southeast resident.

In less than a month, the Spice Suite was ready for business. For Anderson, unimaginative peppercorns or plain salt just won’t make the cut at her shop. Instead, you’ll find more playful blends, such as lavender citrus sugar or a honey chipotle jerk inspired by her travels in search of the perfect spice (she’s been to roughly 19 countries so far). Those travels have come to a halt since the pandemic, but business is actually picking up thanks to her signature SpiceBoxes that are sold through the shop’s website. Each box contains an assortment of funky spices chosen by Anderson.

“I went to graduate school to get advanced degrees in psychology thinking that I would die an educator — when in reality my whole life has changed and became so much more free and amazing by being a spice girl,” she says. “I’m not afraid of living multiple dreams at the same time.”

And after she carried out her dream of starting a business, she wanted others to do the same. Before the virus hit, Anderson hosted more than 400 pop-up shops by local black-owned businesses. Championing these businesses is at the heart of her fashionable dream day, which weaves in her love of shopping with her penchant for food.

Usually I wake up and make breakfast, because I absolutely love, love, love to cook. That’s usually my happy place. I find a lot of peace in my kitchen. Then, a couple hours later, I would go to Turning Natural, which is a juice bar. I live in the middle of two, so I would go to the H Street NE or Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE location and grab a smoothie and a veggie patty. My son is in love with them.

I love to shop. When the world is open, I want to try on clothes, have fun and play dress up. If I leave Turning Natural on H Street NE it will usually lead me down to Catwalk Boutique. It’s a really funky clothing boutique that has a lot of feminine, whimsical, flirty dresses and cool pants. They don’t have a lot of everything, so it’s kind of reminiscent of the vibe at my store which is just fun, and encouraging you to take risks and try on a silhouette that you might not have tried on before.

For lunch, I would go to KitchenCray or Milk & Honey. They have everything from shrimp and grits, stuffed lobster, deep-fried biscuits. The really indulgent things that I enjoy. If I’m going out to eat, I’m usually not going out to eat anything healthy.

Fia’s Fabulous Finds is a small, black-owned thrift store on Upshur Street NW. I love wandering into thrift stores because you just never know what you’ll find. The owner is super cool and awesome.

Mahogany Books is also one of my favorites. That’s in Anacostia, and it’s a trip that me and my son take together often. He loves to read. Jason Reynolds is a local author who is one of his favorites, and a lot of Jason’s books are kept there.

Then I would go to Sassy’s Nail Salon and Spa in Takoma, the nail shop I left before discovering my place, followed by Matchbox on Capitol Hill for dinner. We love to sit outside and eat at this time of year.

