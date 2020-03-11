Other suggestions were a bit more unexpected. At Kith/Kin, home base for star chef Kwame Onwuachi, Capital One credit cardholders can get access to tables at prime times via OpenTable, for instance. Daikaya Group partner Daisuke Utagawa says that managers at his restaurants talk to each other and could help a regular at ramen shop Hatoba snag a Friday night table at the recently opened Japanese Italian pizzeria Tonari, for example. “We like regulars,” Utagawa says. “We would like to help supporters as much as possible.”

AD

AD

Here are some specific tips on how to get into five of D.C.’s newest, hottest restaurants — whether you’re planning far ahead or not — plus good, nearby alternatives in case you face a dreaded three-hour wait list and need to bail.

Anju

1805 18th St. NW. Open daily. anjurestaurant.com.

After heaps of critical acclaim — including a three-star rating from The Washington Post’s Tom Sietsema and the top spot in Washingtonian’s annual list of the 100 best restaurants — diners sometimes start lining up early on weekends to get into Anju in Dupont.

“It’s a little crazy all the time now,” general manager Eric Chodkowski says. “The reservations have been filling up 30 days in advance.”

AD

But to stay true to the casual, Korean pub-inspired theme, reservations are for the dining room upstairs while everything downstairs in the bar area is first come, first served. That includes a 10-seat bar, six window seats, four chef’s counter seats, and two communal tables.

AD

Chodkowski recommends getting in line 10 to 30 minutes before the restaurant opens at 5 p.m. to snag one of those bar seats (bonus: there’s a standout daily happy hour menu). Alternatively, arrive 30 to 45 minutes before the main kitchen closes (11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday) to try to get a seat downstairs. Then you can order off the regular menu and also off the late-night menu, which has such dishes as spicy brisket ramen and kimchi slaw dogs.

Even if you don’t arrive early or late, it’s worth a shot to try to get into the downstairs area in prime time. “If you come in and get your name on the list, sometimes things can go really quickly,” Chodkowski says.

AD

If you want to book online: Anju’s Resy system opens up on the reservation platform at noon for tables 30 days in advance. That’s a recent change: It previously opened up at 12:01 a.m., and it booked up quickly, even at the crack of dawn. “I wanted the guests to not have to wake up in the middle of the night,” Chodkowski explains about the switch.

AD

If you strike out: A block over on 17th Street, you’ll find classic lobster rolls at Hank’s Oyster Bar, or head to the impeccably designed Pembroke for such bistro-style dishes as steak frites and Dover sole.

Emilie's

1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE. Open daily. emiliesdc.com.

Former Himitsu co-founder and chef Kevin Tien struck out on his own this fall to conjure up some magic with fermented mustard greens and platters of fried chicken at Emilie’s. Don’t be thrown off by the fact that even a few of the bar seats require reservations: The restaurant saves a significant portion of seating for walk-ins, whether in the main dining room, east dining room or lounge. “Part of that is because we do want to be a neighborhood restaurant,” explains general manager Elizabeth Schnettler.

AD

The easiest time to snag one of those walk-in seats is between 5 and 6 p.m. on weekdays, according to Schnettler. But on busy nights, she recommends jumping on the digital wait list for the evening via Resy’s Notify system. If any diners cancel, Resy will email or send a push notification so that you can claim the available table. (Note: This tip works for any restaurant using Resy.)

AD

If you’re going to go more low-tech to attempt to get same-day reservations, Emilie’s lists its phone hours online (1 p.m. until close). “Call outside of service hours. You might get someone who has a little more time to chat with people,” Schnettler says.

If you want to book online: Reservations at Emilie’s go live 30 days in advance at 9 a.m. There is a cancellation policy, with a $10 fee per person in case you cancel within 24 hours of your reservation (the funds are donated to DC Central Kitchen). That wasn’t something that Schnettler wanted to do, but she found people were making multiple reservations in one day and then canceling them all at the last minute. “We had people frustrated because they couldn’t make reservations ever and then we would have tons of tables sit open because people would cancel reservations very last minute,” she said.

AD

If you strike out: Chiko’s cheffy fast-casual counter is around the corner, and if you’re willing to walk down Barracks Row, Taco City D.C. is a fun, low-key spot for mole poblano.

AD

The Imperial

2001 18th St. NW. Open Monday-Saturday. imperialdc.com.

This elegant Adams Morgan destination for French-meets-Mid-Atlantic cuisine (think: steamed oysters and fried poulet rouge) tries to take some of the pain out of standing around waiting for a table: Hosts can simultaneously quote wait times for walk-ins and take drink orders, delivering cocktails from the bar to guests in the waiting area, which includes a specially designed drink ledge.

If you arrive reservation-less between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the odds are good you’ll snag a table, according to operating partner Melody Stone. But on the weekends, she suggests that walk-ins at any hour be open to trying the full menu in the raw bar or the cellar level instead of the 12-table main dining room.

AD

Stone also recommends that you look out for a manager at the host stand. “A manager-type person will take more risks with moving tables around, potentially cutting turn times a little closer,” she says. For example: She’s willing to squeeze three guests into a table meant for two, or give out a table at 6 p.m. if diners will be done by the time the 7:30 p.m. reservation arrives. She also recommends asking how many parties are ahead of you on the wait list, instead of how long the wait will be, so you can get a better gauge of the situation.

AD

If you want to book online: The Imperial’s Resy booking system opens up at 11 a.m. for reservations 14 days in advance. Keep in mind that its basement cocktail den, Dram & Grain, which also takes reservations via Resy, serves many dishes from Imperial’s dinner menu — including foie gras mousse and seafood towers.

If you strike out: If you don’t want to grab a drink at the Imperial’s sister restaurant Jack Rose and wait it out, tables turn fairly quickly at decadent hamburger spot Lucky Buns across the street. Or walk two blocks down 18th Street to Bar Charley, which has transformed itself into what is arguably D.C.’s most chill steakhouse.

AD

Pom Pom

828 Upshur St. NW. Open daily. pompomdc.com.

So much has changed at 828 Upshur St. in Petworth since Himitsu co-founder Carlie Steiner flipped the 24-seat space into Pom Pom. Aside from a completely new menu highlighted by such funky dishes as a pink-hued, beet-dyed pasta with goat cheese bechamel, Pom Pom takes reservations — something Himitsu never did.

AD

“I think things are just really different,” Steiner says. “5 p.m. is really accessible for walk-ins.” To entice early birds, she added a weekday deal: a $16 burger and bubbly combo that’s available from 5 to 7 p.m.

Now that the weather has warmed up, Pom Pom’s patio is open, which almost doubles the capacity for seating. But if you end up on the wait list, head across the street to another Steiner establishment, Dos Mamis, which The Post named as the best new bar of 2019.

AD

If you want to book online: Pom Pom reservations can be made on Resy up to 30 days in advance. Groups of five or more need to call or email Pom Pom for reservations.

If you strike out: Taqueria Del Barrio is next to Dos Mamis, and a four-minute Uber ride will lead you to 14th Street’s cluster of excellent Mexican restaurants, such as the no-frills Taqueria Habanero, with its from-scratch salsas and tortillas, and chef Alfredo Solis’s zippy new seafood-focused Anafre.

AD

Reveler's Hour

1775 Columbia Rd. NW. Open Tuesday-Sunday. revelershour.com.

Show up at 5 p.m. on the dot on Saturday at Tail Up Goat’s sister restaurant devoted to pasta in Adams Morgan without a reservation, and the folks at the host stand will wave you in cheerfully to grab one of the wide-open tables at the front of the restaurant. Those 34 seats in the bar area are available exclusively for walk-in guests. The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Fridays through Sundays or at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays for those who want first crack at getting seated immediately.

After that, add your name to the wait list for bar seating and dive into the wine list and a book made to look like a binder of baseball cards showcasing winemakers. “We’ll get a drink in your hand while you’re waiting,” a hostess promised as we inquired on a recent Saturday night about coming back for an 8 p.m. table.

If you want to book online: Reveler’s Hour opens reservations up at 10 a.m. on Resy for seatings up to 28 days in advance. There’s a cancellation fee of $15 per person if you cancel the day of your meal after 12 p.m., and that fee will be donated to the charity organization Miriam’s Kitchen.