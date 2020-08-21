The result is Home Delivery Plus, a robust roster of interactive and expansive ticketed digital offerings beginning in 2021. In the meantime, WPA has been streaming music education classes and concerts with regularity. “The programs that we’re doing can actually become even deeper and more resonant through this new format,” she says. “We’re building an architecture around each program and a more immersive way to work with each artist.”

This approach is reflective of Bilfield’s imaginative tenure at WPA, which began in 2013, when the New Yorker made the move to Washington, where she lives with her husband, composer Joel Phillip Friedman, (sometimes) their college student daughter Hallie, and their two parrots, Percy and Heathcliff. “Our apartment is right by the freight entrance of the building and people are like, ‘I was taking off to the zoo but I heard peeping coming from your apartment, do you have parrots?’ ” she says. “It’s super fun living with pets that can talk.”

Naturally, the arts and some quality time with animals each play a starring role in Bilfield’s ideal day in the District.

It always starts the same way: A double espresso and a protein shake that I’ve had with my husband every day for 27 of our 28 years at home. It’s a blueberry, banana, flaxseed, soy powder, oat milk kind of thing. It’s our little ritual. I usually sit in the dark and have my espresso and it’s kind of my quiet time. The other reason I sit in the dark is we have two African parrots that are in their mid-20s. If I turn the lights on, they wake up and then the whole place is noisy, they start peeping and they start talking.

My husband shares his shake with one of our birds who is really devoted to it. The three of us sit there: one parrot, two humans having our shake together in the morning. He sits on my husband’s left arm and he drinks Joel’s shake in between Joel drinking Joel’s shake. It’s very funny and he loves it.

One of the most luxurious things for me is to have a day where I can just explore without any sort of time commitments. The Tregaron Conservancy is one of the most extraordinary places to visit, and I’ve been visiting a couple [of] times a week since the pandemic [began]. The conservancy and the Klingle Valley Trail are literally a five-minute walk from our building, and then you’re plunged into the depths of the greenery and the kind of richness of D.C. foliage. One of my favorite things to watch is bullfrogs in the pond, to try to spot them when they start bellowing.

I would visit the small-mammal and primate houses at the National Zoo. I love the little mammals, whether it’s the super tiny varieties of rodents or the meerkat — I’m just really enchanted by the bounty of the animal world. The differences in personalities and in their expressions, sort of anthropomorphize a bit and I imagine what they’re seeing when they look at us. I love looking in their little tunnels and seeing who’s bumping whom out, how they’re kind of frantically running around. They’re kind of like friends, “Oh, there’s my little naked mole rat.”

I love to visit Politics and Prose, because I love the vibe, I love the learning community, and I always run into people that I know there. We’ve had a really nice relationship with them as an organization, coordinating on some programs and it feels like home.

[During the] afternoon you’d find me in an antique store, and not in a fussy high-end antique store, a place like the Opportunity Shop in Georgetown. It’s right across from the place where I get my hair cut: Luigi Parasmo Salon and Spa, so I always carve out some extra time on either side of my hair appointments to visit them. I love places that have treasures that are kind of random, like interesting dishes. I collect apothecary jars and also wooden printer blocks because I’m fascinated with typography and … the history of printing, having been a music publisher and thinking about how things achieve wider circulation. It’s not about superfine antiques as much as practical things that have become beautiful and special with age.

The National Portrait Gallery is a museum that I keep coming back to because I’m so interested in how people are represented. I love walking through the gallery and seeing when portraits of different styles are juxtaposed. The eye is kind of refreshed through the contrast of the way the curators have organized the exhibits.

Feels like we’re at cocktail time, so we’re going to go to Republic Restoratives because they make fabulous bourbon and rye and all sorts of mixed drinks. And it’s such a beautiful space. I think my favorite spirit that they produce is called Rodham. I’m a bourbon whiskey, rye, scotch kind of person. That’s something that was new when we moved to Washington.

For dinner, I would go for the seafood tower at Le Diplomate because when I think of the thing I love to eat the most, it’s raw shellfish — every possible variety

For a nightcap I’d go to Off the Record at the Hay-Adams because that bar is really special for me and for my team. We’ve had a lot of important celebrations and meals there. That’s a place where you can just tuck into one of the booths and you’ll have great laughs and really huge, delicious, creative, politically inspired, sarcastic drinks. That feels like a perfect way to blend art, friendship and great times — happier times — in Washington.