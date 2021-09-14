Keiyaa
You wouldn’t have blamed Keiyaa for taking the pandemic as some sign to pack it in. By late 2019, she was jobless and couch surfing in New York, but the 29-year-old was determined to put out an album out on her own terms. Bless her relentlessness. “Forever, Ya Girl” is the kind of defining statement born of the desperation to be heard. The Chicago native draws from neo-soul, hip-hop and jazz traditions to create lush textures and silky sounds that are completely her own. Sept. 19 at Songbyrd at 7 p.m. $13-$18.
Soccer Mommy
Sophie Allison, the creative force behind Soccer Mommy, earned attention for the minimal yet devastating songs recorded from her bedroom. The 24-year-old’s 2018 breakout album “Clean” captured the blunt, icky stickiness of being young, confused and going gaga in love. “Color Theory,” released in February 2020, finds Allison dabbling in her brightest and boldest sounds yet but focusing attention inward and figuring out if all that love (and newfound attention that she got from performing music) should define her happiness and fulfillment. Sept. 19 at 9:30 Club at 7 p.m. Sold out.
Breland
It seems lately that country artists are do-si-doing with hip-hop: They’re willing to use the beats and production flourishes but maybe unwilling to give it a full embrace. Enter Breland. The Black, 26-year-old Georgetown graduate is the mastermind of “My Truck,” an infectious, catchy song that has been a TikTok/viral sensation with more than 53 million views on YouTube. It’s a song so specifically engineered with a classic country subject, a dash of twang and references to Jordans and Hennessy, that you can’t help but wonder if it’s all maybe one big troll job. But darn it if it won’t leave your head. Sept. 23 at Songbyrd at 7 p.m. $20-$100.
Note: Proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test is required for admittance to these shows. Check venue websites for specifics.
