I like escape rooms, and [there are] a lot of good ones around here. Escape Room Live in Georgetown is great. I’ve been there before. My success rate, just to be candid, is maybe 25 percent. I’m not particularly great at them. But what I really like about them is the fact that there’s no cellphone, no TV, no laptop — for an hour. It’s basically like a time machine at this point because it’s about the only thing you can do where you can really focus. And of course, that hour just flies by. I think it’s a good date idea, too, because you can see how somebody is: whether they’re a team player, how they handle stress, how stubborn they are. Sometimes, Felix and I like to go in and do one as a team-building band exercise.