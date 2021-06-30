Community parades: Two neighborhood parades give Washington a small-town feel on the Fourth of July. Anyone is welcome to walk, pedal or ride in a car or on a float at the annual Palisades Parade and Picnic: All you have to do is show up on Whitehaven Parkway between 11 a.m. and noon, when the parade begins — and the order of the procession will be determined by the time groups and floats line up. The parade proceeds down MacArthur Boulevard and ends at the Palisades Recreation Center, where there’s a picnic with music and a moonbounce. It’s a favorite with local politicians. Over on Capitol Hill, the Capitol Hill Community parade traditionally brings large groups to Barracks Row, including the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, dance troupes, Girl Scout troops, marching bands and local civic organizations. The parade begins a Eighth and I streets SE at 10 a.m., marching toward the renovated Eastern Market Metro Plaza. palisadesdc.org and capitolhill4thparade.com.