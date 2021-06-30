Whether you want the full red-white-and-blue package or prefer a more low-key and socially distanced holiday, there are festivities that fit the bill. Here’s where to find them.
All events are free, except where noted.
I want the full July 4 experience.
Maryland
Annapolis: It’s been a difficult 15 months for restaurants, shops and cultural attractions in Annapolis, and the city is confident enough to hold Welcome Back reopening events over Independence Day weekend. Friday includes the arrival of three tall ships, including the Pride of Baltimore, and a family picnic with arts and crafts at Maryland Hall. Saturday kicks off with a parade from the City Dock at 10:30 a.m., followed by tours and reenactors at historic sites, and a party with bands and activities in the middle of Main Street and West Street. Sunday brings parades in the Eastport and West Annapolis neighborhoods; live music on stages around the city; an arts festival and, of course, fireworks at the City Dock at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. See the Annapolis website for information on road closures and parking restrictions: annapolis.gov.
Columbia: In late May, Howard County announced that the traditional fireworks at Lake Kittamaqundi would go on, but the event “will not have a band, food trucks or other entertainment.” Fast-forward a month, and the party in Columbia is looking much more normal, thanks to increased vaccination rates. Residents can start putting down their picnic blankets in the park at 3 p.m., and live music begins on the lakefront at 5, with performances by Pebble to Pearl and Groovilicious. Food trucks will be on-site selling pit beef, Jamaican and Cajun cuisine, kettle corn and shaved ice. The 22-minute fireworks show begins at 9:20 p.m. Free parking is available at the Mall in Columbia. 3 to 10 p.m. howardcountymd.gov.
Poolesville:With Rockville’s fireworks canceled, and Gaithersburg’s pushed back to Labor Day weekend, Montgomery County residents have fewer options than normal. Thankfully, the show presented by the town of Poolesville and the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department is going ahead at a local soccer field. Gates open at 5 p.m. for food trucks, including Corned Beef King and Big Greek Cafe, as well as ice cream and funnel cakes. Alternative rock band Semi Hollow performs from 6:30 to 8:30, with fireworks beginning after dark. 5 p.m. Lot entrance at Hughes Road and Sugarland Road, Poolesville. umcvfd.org. $5 parking fee per vehicle.
Virginia
Great Falls: July 4 is a busy day in Great Falls, starting with a 5K race at 8 a.m. and the Little Patriot Parade at 9 a.m., where the 5-and-under set walks around the Village Center Green and can win prizes for dressing as “Young George Washington” or “Little Miss Betsy Ross.” At 10 a.m. the parade begins, with antique cars, horses, dogs, a firetruck and floats representing local businesses. Then it’s back to the Village Center Green for music, games, food and an appearance by legendary children's entertainer the Great Zucchini. There’s a break in the afternoon, followed by live music, food trucks and picnicking at Turner Farm Park from 6 p.m. until dusk, when the fireworks begin. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to dusk. 754 Walker Rd., Great Falls. celebrategreatfalls.org.
Leesburg: Ida Lee Park is the place to be in Leesburg. That’s where the floats and participants in the annual parade muster, beginning at 10 a.m., before heading down King Street through the historic downtown to Fairfax Street. A fife and drum corps perform at King and Market streets before the parade passes through. In the afternoon, it’s back to Ida Lee Park for live music; a food court with hot dogs, funnel cakes and ice cream; and fireworks set to patriotic music. 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. 60 Ida Lee Dr. NW, Leesburg. leesburgva.gov.
Manassas: The Celebrate America festival takes over the streets of Manassas, including a bike-decorating contest for children (arrive by 3 p.m.) and food stands and vendors in the area around the Harris Pavilion, the visitors center at the train depot and the Manassas Museum, beginning at 4 p.m. Fireworks can be viewed from the park in front of the museum at 9:15 p.m. 3 to 10 p.m. 9101 Prince William St., Manassas. visitmanassas.org.
Mount Vernon: George Washington wasn’t in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776 — he was in New York City, preparing to face the British, who had just landed troops on Staten Island — but the American Celebration event at Washington’s riverfront estate attempts to take visitors back to that era, with drills by Revolutionary War reenactors, musicians performing 18th century tunes, demonstrations of 18th century hot-air balloons, and the chance to meet “Gen. Washington.” Daytime fireworks are launched over the Potomac at 1 p.m., but the most dramatic moment of the day is the annual naturalization ceremony, in which immigrants from around the world become U.S. citizens. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mount Vernon. mountvernon.org. $26 adults, $13 children ages 6 to 11. Free for ages 5 and younger.
Vienna: First, the bad news: Sparklers and Sprinklers, the family-friendly celebration of waterslides, water guns and running through sprays of water, has been canceled. Vienna’s other celebrations are continuing as usual, though, with a concert in George C. Yeonas Park featuring rock and pop covers by Big Bad Juju at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks around 9:30. 1319 Ross Dr. SW, Vienna. viennava.gov.
I'm happy as long as I get to see some fireworks.
D.C.
The National Mall: The National Independence Day Parade was canceled back in April. The Capitol Fourth concert, traditionally held on the Capitol’s West Lawn, is a prerecorded virtual affair, available on PBS and streaming platforms. But the nation’s most important fireworks show is going on unabated: a 17-minute display beginning at 9:09 p.m. sharp, launched from either side of the Lincoln Memorial’s reflecting pool. After a year when government officials discouraged the public from coming down to watch the fireworks in person, there will be six public access points to the Mall, clustered around the Washington Monument grounds. The National Park Service says space is limited — please leave the kickballs at home — and some areas, such as the World War II Memorial and the FDR Memorial, will be closed all day.
Popular viewing areas across the Potomac River, including the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and Gravelly Point will be open on a first-come, first-served basis, until full, as will Arlington County’s Long Bridge Park. A list of access points, road closures and viewing areas is available on nps.gov/foju.
Maryland
Frederick: To encourage social distancing, the city of Frederick has moved its annual celebration from downtown Baker Park to the Frederick Fairgrounds, “where the community can view the show from the safety of their vehicles.” There are two options on July 4: Visitors can claim one of 1,500 free parking spaces at the fairgrounds, beginning at 7 p.m. Don’t plan on tailgating, though, as grills and alcohol aren’t permitted, and there are no public restrooms. Before the fireworks, local country radio station WFRE (99.9 FM) is partnering with Showtime at the Drive-In, which hosts drive-in movie-style concerts, for a special show headlined by singer Craig Campbell, with food trucks and beers from Flying Dog. Admission is $50 per car, and allows attendees to stick around to watch the fireworks after the concert. Fireworks begin at dusk, roughly 9:15 to 9:30 p.m.; concert grounds open at 4 p.m., parking lots at 7 p.m. 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. celebratefrederick.com. Free-$50.
Greenbelt: The agenda is simple in Greenbelt: a 20-to-30-minute show at Buddy Attick Lake Park, beginning at 9 p.m. 555 Crescent Rd., Greenbelt. greenbeltmd.gov.
Virginia
Fairfax City: The 55th annual Independence Day celebration has been changed because of covid-19: Children’s activities have been canceled, as was the inaugural Hometown Celebration concert. The major festivities have been spread over two days: the parade takes place in the heart of Fairfax on Saturday, bringing marching bands, floats and inflatable balloons to Main Street and Chain Bridge Road, beginning at 10 a.m. Fireworks are held at Fairfax High School on July 4, following a concert. 6:30 p.m. 3501 Lion Run, Fairfax. fairfaxva.gov.
I'd rather go to a low-key event, such as a parade or concert, than fireworks.
The decision to pare down Independence Day celebrations isn’t one that is taken lightly. Take the annual parade and fireworks display in Takoma Park, a favorite with families from inside and outside the small, quirky community. Planning begins in January, said Jared Garelick, a member of the Takoma Park Independence Day Committee, and this year, no one had any idea when people would be allowed to gather in groups again. “The decision whether to hold a traditional parade and fireworks show had to be made before the answer was clear,” Garelick said, including whether to put down a deposit for fireworks that might never be fired. “Nobody knew even three months ago what we now see is possible to do next week.”
Takoma Park planned for its holiday to just include a “parade of houses,” encouraging residents and businesses to decorate with a patriotic theme for others to enjoy while driving past. But when restrictions eased again earlier this month, David Eisner, the owner of Takoma Park’s treasured House of Musical Traditions, reached out to musicians to see whether they would be interested in performing at a concert for July Fourth, and quickly filled the slate. “Compared to our normal planning timeline, the concert has come together in a heartbeat,” Garelick said. It might not be exactly what residents are used to, but it will be something.
D.C.
Community parades: Two neighborhood parades give Washington a small-town feel on the Fourth of July. Anyone is welcome to walk, pedal or ride in a car or on a float at the annual Palisades Parade and Picnic: All you have to do is show up on Whitehaven Parkway between 11 a.m. and noon, when the parade begins — and the order of the procession will be determined by the time groups and floats line up. The parade proceeds down MacArthur Boulevard and ends at the Palisades Recreation Center, where there’s a picnic with music and a moonbounce. It’s a favorite with local politicians. Over on Capitol Hill, the Capitol Hill Community parade traditionally brings large groups to Barracks Row, including the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, dance troupes, Girl Scout troops, marching bands and local civic organizations. The parade begins a Eighth and I streets SE at 10 a.m., marching toward the renovated Eastern Market Metro Plaza. palisadesdc.org and capitolhill4thparade.com.
Maryland
Takoma Park
As noted above, there are several components to this year’s event. The biggest is a concert at the gazebo on Carroll Avenue on July 4, with three bands — Proverbs Reggae Band, Ilyaimy and the Nighthawks — and a participatory drum circle between noon and 4:30 p.m. The Takoma Park Independence Day Committee is putting a map of decorated homes and businesses on its website for self-guided tours. Finally, a parade float featuring town mascot Roscoe the Rooster will be on display outside of the city’s community center. The concert takes place at the Takoma Park Gazebo, 7035 Carroll Ave., Takoma Park. takomapark4th.org.
Virginia
Falls Church: The City of Falls Church’s Recreation and Parks Department has come up with a socially distant way to celebrate independence — and maybe learn something about the community. A scavenger hunt takes participants to 13 historic markers around downtown, and a T-shirt will be awarded to anyone who answers questions correctly. Sudden M Pac Band performs in Cherry Hill Park from 4:30 to 6 p.m. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 312 Park Ave., Falls Church. fallschurchva.gov.
Let's game the system: I want to see fireworks on back-to-back nights.
Some people can’t get enough of the rockets’ red glare. If you need back-to-back nights of fireworks — or you have plans on July 4 that will keep you away from one of the displays above — try watching one of these displays the night before.
D.C.
Washington Nationals: After the Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers — 2019 and 2020 World Series champions. respectively — battle at Nationals Park, the team is shooting off Budweiser-sponsored Freedom Fireworks. It’s an annual tradition for the Nationals to host fireworks on July 3, because the display doesn’t conflict with the main event on the Mall. Game begins at 7:15 p.m. 1500 South Capitol St. SE. nationals.com. $28-$420.
Maryland
Laurel: Laurel is continuing with most of its usual celebrations, including a parade that travels down the city’s Montgomery and Fourth streets, beginning at 11 a.m.; a classic car show at Granville Gude Park from noon to 3 p.m.; and a 30-minute firework show from Laurel Lake beginning at 9:15 p.m. The annual field events and concert have been canceled, so fireworks spectators are not allowed to spread out their blankets at the park until 7:30 p.m. 8300 Mulberry St., Laurel. laurel4th.org.
Six Flags America: The region’s biggest theme park has extended its Coca-Cola July 4th Fest to cover both July 3 and 4, with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. both nights. Fireworks are free with admission, which includes rides and the water park. VIP passes add access to a picnic area for fireworks viewing, snacks and other perks. Saturday and Sunday. 13710 Central Ave., Upper Marlboro. sixflags.com/america. Park admission starts at $39.99; VIP Fireworks Viewing Packages are an extra $29.99.
Take me out to the ballpark.
Baseball clubs around the region seem intent on proving that America’s national pastime is also its most patriotic sport. Even if teams are out of town, their stadiums will be full of fans cheering for the fireworks.
D.C.
Washington Nationals: The Nationals are holding a fireworks display on July 3 (see above), but the Patriotic Series against the Dodgers continues with an 11:05 a.m. game on the Fourth. The day features pre-game ceremonies with a Joint Armed Forces Color Guard and a member of the U.S. Army Band performing the national anthem; an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales; and a free beer for everyone old enough to drink.
Maryland
Bowie Baysox: Though the Baysox are playing in Akron, Ohio, this week, Prince George’s Stadium will be lively on the Fourth. The Star Spangled 4th of July Concert and Fireworks Spectacular features a two-hour show by the DC Fusion band, performing a mix of Motown, retro and pop, followed by fireworks. Seating in the stadium is general admission. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Prince George’s Stadium, 4101 Crain Hwy., Bowie. baysox.com. $15; $10 ages 3 to 12; free for children ages 2 and younger.
Frederick Keys: After the Frederick Keys take on the Williamsport Crosscutters in MLB Draft League action, the team is hosting a “double fireworks show” at Harry Grove Stadium’s Nymeo Field. (Translation: The display is “two shows combined” and longer than the usual 8-to-10-minute barrage, according to the team.) Fireworks are included with admission to the game. 6 p.m. 21 Stadium Dr., Frederick. milb.com/frederick. $7-$13.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs: The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are playing in New York on July 4, but Regency Furniture Stadium is hosting a Fireworks Spectacular with live music, food and games, including free admission to the kids zone, which includes a playground and rock climbing wall. 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Dr., Waldorf. somdbluecrabs.com. $8.
Virginia
Fredericksburg Nationals: The Fredericksburg Nationals host regular Firework Fridays promotions, but the July 4 display, coming after a game against the Salem Red Sox, is the biggest of the year — so big, in fact, that fans have to watch the show from their cars in the parking lot. (“Due to the size of the firework show, the entire stadium is a fallout zone, so it will be unsafe for any fans to remain inside the ballpark,” the team says.) At least tailgating is permitted. 4:05 p.m. 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg. frednats.com. $10-$22.
Rooftop bars
Bars with rooftop views and outdoor spaces that offer views of the fireworks are always at a premium on July Fourth. This year is no exception: The W Hotel’s POV Rooftop has perhaps the best view in D.C., and tickets for the open-bar soiree are $350 each. Other rooftops, such as the Ven Hotel on Embassy Row, are allowing access only to hotel guests, though there’s a $339 package with pool access if you need a staycation. Some annual parties are sold out — hope you didn’t want to drink Mai Tais on Tiki TNT’s roof, or dine around a firepit at Officina — and some low-key favorites with views, such as DC9, won’t be open this year.
If you want to enjoy a view of D.C.’s fireworks with a drink in hand and without spending some serious cash, try one of these options. Just remember to arrive early.
The Brixton: A mainstay of the U Street rooftop bar scene, the Brixton got a refurb while it was closed during the pandemic, adding more tables and attractive greenery, as well as a new cocktail menu with drinks like the Chillin Out Vaxxin — a summer, Wimbledon-approved mix of gin, strawberries and lemon. Doors open at 3 p.m., with no reservations needed. 901 U St. NW. brixtondc.com.
Deck 11 at Yotel: When Capitol Hill’s Liaison Hotel became D.C.’s first Yotel, it didn’t lose one of its most important assets: a rooftop pool bar just blocks from the Mall. Deck 11 offers day passes with pool access for non-hotel guests for $40 during the week and $60 on weekends, including July 4. (Bonus: You can show up in the morning and lounge around all day.) If you don’t want to take a dip, just make a reservation for drinks, which carries a $25 minimum per person. All reservations can be made through the Tock platform. Bar open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 415 New Jersey Ave. NW. deck11rooftop.com.
The Hawthorne: The U Street bar, known for its glass rooftop that can slide open or closed for an all-weather viewing experience, finally reopened on June 11. Its annual July Fourth party encourages “aggressive patriotism” as the dress code — read: stars-and-stripes everything — with drink specials and a DJ. Doors open at 3 p.m., and if previous years are any guide, you’ll want to be there several hours before the first fireworks are launched. Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4 a.m. 1336 U St. NW. hawthornedc.com.
Hi-Lawn: The vast rooftop space above Union Market is hosting a weekend-long “Picnic Party,” so you can spread out at a picnic table or on the artificial turf “lawn” with a selection of hot dogs, burgers and ice pops, washed down with buckets of beer or magnums of rose. Hours have been extended for the long weekend, and there’s no cover charge. Reservations are strongly suggested, though Hi-Lawn does save half its space for walk-ins. Open Friday through Sunday from noon to midnight, and Monday from 1 to 8 p.m. 1309 Fifth St. NE. hilawndc.com.
Victura Park: One of the brightest new outdoor spaces of the past year is Victura Park, the spacious outdoor wine garden that has taken over the grassy areas at the Kennedy Center’s Reach expansion. On July 4, Victura Park is staying open late to allow guests to view the fireworks from the tables along the Potomac or spread a blanket on the gently sloping hills. You’ll want to arrive early to stake out a spot — admission is on a first-come, first-served basis — and eat hot dogs or other snacks off the grill while sipping local beers or sharing a bottle of wine. Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. 2700 F St. NW. victuraparkdc.com.
