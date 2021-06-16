The new documentary by Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”), “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer” marks a somber anniversary: the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which as many as 300 Black Tulsans were killed — and a neighborhood known as Black Wall Street destroyed — during a race riot in the aftermath of the arrest of a Black teenager accused of assaulting a White girl. But Porter’s film — which relies heavily on the reporting of Washington Post journalist DeNeen L. Brown, who appears in the film as a consultant and guide — doesn’t just go over the same ground Brown has written about extensively. Rather, the film, and Brown, metaphorically, walk in the footsteps of journalist Ida B. Wells, contextualizing Tulsa in the larger narrative of White resentment of Black success that exploded violently into the open two years before Tulsa, in 1919. Dubbed the Red Summer by writer and civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson, the period included multiple incidents White violence against Black Americans in such cities as East St. Louis, Omaha, Washington and Elaine, Ark. The film’s context is powerful and sobering, and not just because of what it unearths from 1919. “Rise Again” opens and closes in a Tulsa cemetery, where searches are ongoing for the mass graves of Black Tulsans, but it places the events of the past in an even wider frame: against the backdrop of today’s headlines about police shootings and the continuing calls for racial reconciliation. Unrated. Available on National Geographic and Hulu. Contains some disturbing archival images, discussion of violence and mature thematic elements. 88 minutes.