— Michael O'Sullivan
Also streaming
The documentary film festival “AFI Docs” opens Tuesday with a timely profile of tennis player Naomi Osaka, and runs through June 27, with a mix of virtual access and in-person screenings at the AFI Silver. This year’s offerings — featuring 77 films from 23 countries — also includes “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” and “Summer of Soul (. . . Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” the directorial debut of Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. Full lineup and virtual screening access is available at docs.afi.com.
Oliver Masucci plays the late German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder (“The Marriage of Maria Braun”) in the dramatic biopic “Enfant Terrible.” According to Screen Daily, Oskar Roehler’s film is “somewhat repetitive, but it’s never boring. It’s just not very insightful.” Unrated. Available on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Dish Network and major cable providers. In German with subtitles. 134 minutes.
Based on Matthew Logelin’s memoir “Two Kisses for Maddy, “Fatherhood” is a dramedy by director/co-writer Paul Weitz (“Grandma”) about a widower (Kevin Hart) struggling to raise his daughter (Melody Hurd) alone. PG-13. Available on Netflix. Contains some strong language and suggestive material. 110 minutes.
Set on the Italian Riviera, “Luca” is an animated feature from Pixar about a sea monster (voice of Jacob Tremblay) who becomes a human boy on dry land, where he befriends another of his kind (Jack Dylan Grazer). PG. Available on Disney Plus. Contains rude humor, coarse language, some mature thematic elements and brief violence. 95 minutes.
“Night Walk” is a crime thriller about an American traveler in the Middle East (Sean Stone, son of director Oliver Stone) who is unjustly arrested and imprisoned by corrupt officials after the death of his girlfriend (Sarah Alami). Mickey Rourke plays a fellow prisoner in this gritty action-thriller about one man’s quest for justice. R. Available on various streaming platforms. Contains coarse language throughout, including derogatory slurs, violence and sexual references. 97 minutes.
The documentary “Revolution Rent” follows co-director Andy Señor Jr., the son of Cuban exiles, and his effort to stage a production of the musical “Rent” in Cuba — the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years. The New York Times writes: “Despite the intriguing premise of the film, its cursory and lopsided narrative approach dilutes its salient themes and messages.” TV-MA. Available on HBO Max. In English and Spanish with subtitles. 90 minutes.