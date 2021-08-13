Through the pandemic, I lived in a 750-square-foot apartment, and we were not seeing anyone. I needed to get out. And someone on one of the live streams recommended disc golf. I went to Casual Adventure, one of the only places in the entire D.C. area where you can buy discs, and I bought a couple [of] discs. Bluemont Park, which is just down the street for me, is the closest disc-golf course to D.C. Nowadays, believe it or not, I go out there three or four times a week. I’ve actually gotten fairly good at disc golf.