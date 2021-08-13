The song dates from Trawick’s early post-college days in 2006 and became an anthem for him and his fans during the pandemic. He adapted the chorus as the theme song for his weekly live streams, where Trawick found a community of engaged fans, and turned it into a T-shirt, too.
“It was lending to the time that we were in,” Trawick says.” I wanted people to know that I’m doing okay and I hope that they’re doing okay. It was almost in a Mister Rogers kind of way. I wanted everyone to feel comfortable.”
Like everyone, Trawick, 39, has had his ups and downs since March 2020. At the start of the pandemic, he was battling a vocal cord injury and was faced with losing every gig on the calendar, so he turned to live streams and, eventually, pop-up “secret” shows in backyards in the suburbs and D.C., which has kept him busy as a performer.
Ahead of his first in-person club show back with his band the Common Good at the Hamilton on Aug. 20, Trawick shared his vision for a perfect day in the region, which includes some new pandemic hobbies and plenty of time in the Leesburg native’s hometown.
I would go on a walk with my mom at Morven Park, which is a huge equestrian park in Leesburg. I grew up in Leesburg walking with my parents, and we would walk on the gravel roads or ride our bikes. I’m an only child and my parents are … some of my only family, so I like spending time with them.
We would go to Dolce & Ciabatta, which is a really great bakery in Leesburg, for a chocolate croissant, and then also the Italian Store in Westover, where I live. The Italian Store has bomboloni — it’s essentially an Italian doughnut, they fill them with Nutella, and they’re awesome. I would also get one of their subs: a Capri. It’s just a killer one that I always get whenever I drive to gigs.
Through the pandemic, I lived in a 750-square-foot apartment, and we were not seeing anyone. I needed to get out. And someone on one of the live streams recommended disc golf. I went to Casual Adventure, one of the only places in the entire D.C. area where you can buy discs, and I bought a couple [of] discs. Bluemont Park, which is just down the street for me, is the closest disc-golf course to D.C. Nowadays, believe it or not, I go out there three or four times a week. I’ve actually gotten fairly good at disc golf.
I would go do a mixture of disc golf and pickleball. I’d go to Seneca Creek State Park in Maryland. They’ve got a killer disc-golf course. Pickleball would be at Lubber Run Park here in Arlington, where they just built these brand new pickleball courts. It’s beautiful and you can play until 10 p.m. at night because they have these amazing lights like you’re on a baseball field. The community that you meet when you play pickleball is amazing.
We would have lunch at the Parkway Deli, a New York style delicatessen that’s in Silver Spring. It’s a place that my mom has gone ever since she was a little kid. As an adult, she started taking me out there. I would go there for a Reuben and matzo ball soup.
We’re going to Great Falls to the Billy Goat Trail. I want to be Virginian everything, but the Maryland side is far more interesting and more fun at Great Falls.
We’re doing the Running of the Chihuahuas [at the Wharf]. I went there the first time because I was asked to play for it four or five years ago. And then I just started going because I was like, this is the greatest event I’ve ever seen. People show up with their chihuahuas and people have dressed up their chihuahuas in different [costumes], like pirates or ballerinas. There’s, I don’t know, a 50-foot racetrack, just straight ahead, like you’re drag racing. It’s one of those things that seemed unique to D.C.
There’s two guitar shops that I would go to and buy exactly what I want without even thinking about it. In Falls Church there’s a really great guitar shop called Action Music. They have all these amazing vintage guitars. In my dream day scenario, I have $10,000 burning a hole in my pocket, so I would have no problem getting [a vintage] Martin guitar. To give Maryland equal time, I would also go to Chuck Levin’s Washington Music Center, which is another great place and I would do the same thing there.
Dinner would be going to the Maine Avenue SW fish market to Captain White’s for a bushel of the best large crabs that I can find. I definitely grew up eating crabs. I would probably go to one of my friend’s houses, maybe my bass player Mike Scoglio’s backyard in Northeast, and invite all my friends for a crab feast. I would also get a keg of my favorite local beer, which is Port City Optimal Wit.
On my dream day, Iota in Clarendon would still be a venue that was open, and I would be able to do another sold-out, headlining show at Iota with all my friends. When I graduated college, I started going to the open mics there in 2005. And that’s where I really … got to learn how to be an onstage musician. I made a lot of friends. Iota was a really special place for me for 10 years.
I would also really love to see the Rebirth Brass Band anywhere. They’re one of my favorite bands. I love the Hamilton so seeing them at the Hamilton would be amazing.
I would go see a movie at Cinema Arts Theatre, an old movie theater in Fairfax. When I was a kid, my only grandparent that was alive was my father’s mother, Lenore. And she was really into cool art-house movies. I was her only grandchild, so I would go to all these art films with her. My grandmother died a couple of years ago at age 99, and I’ve really fond memories of my grandmother’s interest in movies.
I’m not sure that District Doughnut is open at night, but it’s my dream day, so it is. I would get a creme brulee doughnut, which by the way, they light it on fire with a torch. Oh my god, it’s awesome. They literally light it on fire.