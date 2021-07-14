Dennis Chestnut, a lifelong resident of the nearby Hillbrook neighborhood, began visiting the gardens when he was in elementary school, even sneaking in with friends when the gardens were closed. “One of our favorite activities was sliding on the ponds in the winter when the ponds would freeze over,” he says. “Ice skating without skates!” Chestnut, a former volunteer at the Aquatic Gardens, now sits on the board of the nonprofit Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens; his wife Zandra is a former president. Dennis Chestnut refers to the aquatic gardens as a “hidden gem,” because of its location: “Sitting on the far northeast edge of the city, on the east side of the Anacostia River, and behind a public housing development, kept it hidden from many of the residents from other parts of the city,” he says, referring to the Anacostia as “the forgotten river.”