As we get into the early evening, I would go to Lafayette Square — when I worked in the Clinton administration, my office was in one of those townhouses that overlooked the park. While there, I would also go over to Black Lives Matter Plaza. After that, I would walk over to the Hay-Adams — that’s where my wedding reception was held 33 years ago — meet with some of my girlfriends and have a professional tea, which would include some champagne. I would also try to catch the sunset at the National Mall by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and hang out down there, do some meditating and clear my head a little bit.