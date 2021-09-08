Jammin Java began hosting free outdoor concerts in the parking lot adjacent to its concert hall in summer 2020. Earlier this year, co-owner Daniel Brindley expressed a hope that the venue could wrap up the outdoor concerts and return to more “normal” indoor gigs by early September, but there are still a handful of shows on the calendar into October, including Born Cross Eyed on Oct. 29, as part of Jammin Java’s 20th anniversary celebrations. “A lot of it has been concerns with certain bands, due to the Delta variant, and so we give bands the option to be either inside or outside,” Brindley says. “It’s just another example of us going with the flow. But it’s very much on a

case-by-case basis, because there are shows on the calendar that just simply wouldn’t work outside.”