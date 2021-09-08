District resident Josh Moody briefly considered selling his tickets to see Modest Mouse perform at the Anthem in mid-August. “But no, I’m vaccinated. I’m young and healthy and I decided to roll the dice,” he says. He was pleasantly surprised at how smoothly the show-night logistics were: When he arrived a half-hour before the opener took the stage, there was almost no line at the door. He showed the Anthem staff a photo of his vaccine card, and “the whole process took maybe three minutes between security and vaccine check.” (As Schaefer points out, staff are already accustomed to checking patrons’ IDs — so adding the vaccine card to that check isn’t a huge change.)