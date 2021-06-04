“There’s something to be said about uncovering lesser-known histories and lesser-known stories and to see the ways that we may not even consciously be inheriting legacies,” Glee says.
Stable’s first public exhibition of the year, “Shoulder the Deed,” opens June 25 and will pay homage to an art studio that previously existed in Stable’s space in the mid-1980s to late ’90s. That studio was primarily owned and managed by Black artists, and Glee, in partnership with the Black Artists of DC, will invite those artists to Stable to showcase their works.
“I want to document what is D.C.’s artistic community, so future generations don’t have a circumstance that I’m in where I’m just now learning about the history of this great artist space in the ’80s and ’90s,” says the Takoma resident. “It was not well documented. And so we do not have further acts of erasure, I want to ensure that I’m providing the tools and resources for artists, curators and scholars to document what is happening.”
Glee’s crusade to document and preserve D.C. history and culture spans far and wide — he’s worked with organizations including the Go-Go Museum and Cafe, Don’t Mute DC and the Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural Center. On his dream day, Glee would journey to some of his favorite cultural spots in town.
The first thing I would do in the morning is start up Peloton yoga. After, I would get ready for the day — a soft ready for the day — and walk to my local coffee shop, which is Donut Run. Donut Run is a recently opened vegan doughnut shop that is just delicious, so I would stop first to get my coffee and my doughnut.
Even though it’s a dream day, I do like Stable. I love it as a working environment, so after fully getting ready for the day, I would drive to Stable and I would get some reading or writing done for either a personal project or something regarding my full-time job at Stable. Again, looking forward to seeing the artists as they come in and out of the building and having small talk and catching up with the artists.
And thereafter, I would hit up a friend. I love the Eckington community, and nearby we have Mehari Sequar Gallery on H Street. I would love to see their new exhibition with Shan Wallace. Mehari Sequar is one of the few Black-owned galleries in D.C. and they typically show artists of color.
Then I would go to Maketto, which is also walkable, and have a cocktail and lunch with a good friend of mine. I want to emphasize that they do drinks super well, and the fried chicken wings at Maketto are super delicious.
After that, I think I may want to go to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on 14th Street and get Buttercream Birthday
Cake. Then I’d walk to Joint Custody to see what rare finds they may have. It’s a beautiful record and vintage shop.
I want to make [my dream day] a Sunday, because I love the drum circle at Malcolm X Park [also known as Meridian Hill Park]. I may bring a blanket out and I might invite some friends to sit and enjoy the music. And I would definitely get up and dance.
On my drive home, I would play some Sault; it’s this band that I’ve just been playing nonstop. And I might continue the Sault vibe by making a nice bath with some sea salt, candles lit and recharge for the week ahead. That evening, I’d probably watch reruns of “Sex and the City.”
If I’m going back out for dinner, I would go to Barcelona Wine Bar. They have so many tapas options that I would go crazy. Like I would probably get five to 10 options to share among my table.
If I’m going out for a late-night drink, I might go to Wild Days at Eaton DC. Eaton is a hub for D.C.’s creative community. I feel like I’m always reconnecting with a friend there or meeting someone super interesting for the first time. I think the benefit of it is that it’s a hotel, so while people who are local to D.C. patronize Eaton, you also get the opportunity to meet a lot of creative people outside of D.C. who are coming to visit. The ambiance is stellar, [there are] views of downtown Washington on the roof and delicious cocktails, but I really go because it’s a central location for where you are in D.C. It’s very accessible and my friends seldom turn it down. It’s always a no-brainer.