If I’m going out for a late-night drink, I might go to Wild Days at Eaton DC. Eaton is a hub for D.C.’s creative community. I feel like I’m always reconnecting with a friend there or meeting someone super interesting for the first time. I think the benefit of it is that it’s a hotel, so while people who are local to D.C. patronize Eaton, you also get the opportunity to meet a lot of creative people outside of D.C. who are coming to visit. The ambiance is stellar, [there are] views of downtown Washington on the roof and delicious cocktails, but I really go because it’s a central location for where you are in D.C. It’s very accessible and my friends seldom turn it down. It’s always a no-brainer.