“During the pandemic, we really realized we’re not like them,” Chalfant, 50, says of those larger comedy markets. “That, in some ways, is a strength of ours because we’re really here for the D.C. community, and to share this craft with everybody in D.C. [We’re] not just people who are, like, trying to get on [‘Saturday Night Live’].”
That epiphany was rooted in the local comedy community’s resilience, Chalfant says, as improvisers rallied to shift WIT’s array of classes, workshops and performances to the virtual realm. With WIT back onstage, having hosted a weekend of in-person performances last month, audiences can expect the theater to focus less on returning to its pre-coronavirus prolificacy and more on making every show a rewarding comedic endeavor.
“We’re trying to be really thoughtful when we come back to performance about not just hurriedly rebuilding the old models that we were using,” Chalfant says, “but trying to create a system where our performer community feels more empowered to explore their wildest dreams in terms of the shows that they want to do.”
Although Chalfant remains an improviser at heart, having performed with WIT since helping refound the company in 1997, the Pleasant Plains resident briefly shelved his impulsive instincts to carefully plan his ideal day in the District.
The first thing would be breakfast in bed with my partner, David, because he loves to sleep — he would sleep till noon if he could. There would be doughnuts from Donut Run up in Takoma and there would be bagels from Bagels Etc. down on P Street in Dupont Circle, and we would come back in and out of consciousness as we processed these carbohydrates.
Once we recover from that, we would use Capital Bikeshare and go on a ride over to the Palisades. I like to bike through those neighborhoods where we get to see what late-stage capitalism has achieved in the world — it’s nice to see all of that real estate. Then we’d swing down to the Mall. There’s a garden there, the Mary Livingston Ripley Garden, that David really cherishes. He took a bike ride down to that garden basically every day during the pandemic, as his exercise and sort of meditative practice. It’s one of the most gorgeous and fascinating gardens in the city.
Then I guess it would be lunchtime. We’d go to Busboys and Poets, the original location at 14th and V, just because they have something for everyone — I’m especially fond of their flatbread pizzas — and you can always get a book or two after your meal. After lunch, I would teach one of our Improv for All workshops. We’ve got a partnership going with the D.C. public libraries, and we would hold it at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library.
Next, I would use the magical powers of the dream day and go back in time to get an iced coffee at a place called the Pop Stop, which was on 17th Street NW and is now Duke’s Grocery. Back in the day, it was a super alt, super funky coffeehouse that was very instrumental in me becoming comfortable in my queerness. It was an old-school coffee shop where you would actually make conversation with strangers, and I don’t know if that will ever happen again in our world.
I’d need to have a light dinner, so I’d get a taco or two at Pica Taco on Florida Avenue. For all of the Mexican and taqueria places along 14th Street, they endured, and I think they’re here because they’re just delicious. The carnitas is my favorite taco, and if I’m super-splurging and I don’t have a show to do later, I would get a chicken torta.
Then I’d get to perform with iMusical, which is WIT’s longest-running ensemble. We’d have an hour-long time slot to make up a completely improvised musical theater experience with a full house at the Source Theatre, which is one of our favorite stages. After the show, we’d go out for drinks at Archipelago up on U Street. Our director, Travis Ploeger, really loves tiki, so he has sort of pulled all of us into an appreciation of sweet rum drinks.
I think that would have to be the end because I can’t last too long after a show and I would need to go back home to get to bed — though maybe I’d sneak another doughnut.