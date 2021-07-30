Once we recover from that, we would use Capital Bikeshare and go on a ride over to the Palisades. I like to bike through those neighborhoods where we get to see what late-stage capitalism has achieved in the world — it’s nice to see all of that real estate. Then we’d swing down to the Mall. There’s a garden there, the Mary Livingston Ripley Garden, that David really cherishes. He took a bike ride down to that garden basically every day during the pandemic, as his exercise and sort of meditative practice. It’s one of the most gorgeous and fascinating gardens in the city.