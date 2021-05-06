After that, I would teleport to a baseball game at Nationals Park. Coming from New York, when I was a kid, it was pretty hard to get to Shea Stadium or Yankee Stadium, but Nationals Park is so accessible. Before, maybe my band would play at the Bullpen. When the game’s over, I’d go out to dinner with my friends to Lauriol Plaza. I realize that none of the things I’m saying right now are chic or new, but this is what I would do. I’ve never really been that person to hit up that fancy new bar. So we’d get a bunch of margaritas, for that combination of sugar rush and tequila, and then I’d order the fajitas.