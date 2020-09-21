So he added plenty of diversions, including dance studios and that built-in slide, to the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, which reopens Sept. 24 after three-and-a-half years of renovations. Of course, he couldn’t have predicted that when the project was finally complete, the slide would remain untouched, the studios unoccupied.

“The interesting thing for us is, how do we begin to deliver services physically, understanding that we’re very limited in what we can do?” Reyes-Gavilan says. “And how do we take this opportunity, while we remain in this mostly virtual posture, to show off the building virtually, to deliver programming from the building virtually and to get people excited about the eventual relaxation of restrictions?”

To that end, the MLK Library has curated a lineup of virtual events that future patrons can tune into during its reopening season. “It’s like a taste” of all the ways the public will be able to enjoy the District’s flagship library, Reyes-Gavilan says. (The building will be open for limited services, such as picking up holds and accessing computers, as the public health crisis continues.)

Here are some ways to get to know the new library from a distance, until it’s safe to explore in person.

Take a building tour — from afar. From the outside, the MLK Library looks much the same as always: a squat, four-story black cube on the corner of Ninth and G streets NW near Capital One Arena. But inside, the building is bright and airy, and newly decked out in striking art. Among its most exciting features: recording and dance studios, and a rooftop terrace with terrific views of the city below. A reading room with cozy seats. And a 290-seat, sleek auditorium that will eventually host author talks and other programming.

On Sept. 24 and 27, library associate Philip Espe will lead a virtual singing and dancing tour through the building, showing off all its top spots. Get your pipes ready, join in and start envisioning where you’ll head first.

Settle in for story time. D.C. libraries have helped entertain kids throughout the pandemic, hosting regular virtual story times. Expect that to continue. On Sept. 26, the MLK Library will celebrate its reopening with a Know Your Power virtual story time at 10:30 a.m., which will center on civic engagement and social justice. Later, at 2 p.m., enjoy round two: a “Little STEM Explorers story time.” The session will introduce toddlers and preschoolers to transportation topics, part of its ongoing focus on science, technology, engineering and math education. Many story times over the next couple months will be broadcast from the new children’s area, which has space for reading and performing.

Tune in to a virtual ceremony celebrating teens’ artwork. On Sept. 26 at 1 p.m., the Know Your Power Awards Ceremony will honor teens who submitted art for a contest that called on participants to creatively express their power. It’s a nod to the library’s commitment to promoting civic engagement. Words Beats & Life, a local hip-hop nonprofit, will appear, and D.C.-based author Elizabeth Acevedo will deliver keynote remarks. On Sept. 27, the social-justice theme continues with a 2:30 p.m. presentation for adult learners on how to vote, and why exercising that right is important.

Take a history lesson. Fun aside, libraries will always be a place to learn. On Oct. 8, Derek Gray, a special collections archivist, will give a talk on how the MLK Library received its name. And on Oct. 15, the library will host a discussion inspired by materials from its collections, including the original letter that requested the facility be named for the civil rights activist.

Fifty years ago, it was “sent to the DCPL board of trustees, imploring them to name the new library after Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Reyes-Gavilan says. “And of course, that was an explosive letter. There had been nothing named after Dr. King at the time, and it created some tension in D.C.”

Check out a workshop. When it’s safe to resume activities at the library, guests will be able to reserve studio time to make music or a podcast, or to edit photos and videos. There’s also a fabrication lab, full of 3-D printers, laser cutters and sewing machines. (If you need help with your quarantine sewing projects, join the library’s virtual mending meetups on Sept. 30 or Oct. 14.)

“It’s a playground for innovation,” Reyes-Gavilan says of the studios and labs. And while you can’t get your hands on the tools quite yet, you can still get a feel for them. The library plans to stream workshops and other events from inside the various offerings, introducing them to the public they were created for. “We didn’t want this to be a typical remote learning experience, where you might have the instructor sitting in their living room or in their basement,” Reyes-Gavilan says. “It was important for us that the MLK Library be the setting for these programs.”

Plan and prepare for preserving your memories. In 2015, DCPL launched a Memory Lab to help people digitize their home movies, old photographs, floppy disks and other outdated types of media. It’s become a national model, replicated at libraries from Houston to Los Angeles. On Oct. 22 or Nov. 19, participate in a “digital preservation 101” lesson to start planning your own preservation project. Library staff will explain a variety of techniques that, one day soon, patrons will be able to employ in person.