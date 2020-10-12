Based on a true story, “2 Hearts” jumps back and forth in time between Chris’s meet-cute, as a dumb but hunky college freshman, with a fellow student named Sam (Tiera Skovbye), and the romance between Jorge, the wealthy scion of a Cuban distiller, and Leslie (Radha Mitchell), a flight attendant he sweeps off her feet. Neither of these relationship narratives is especially engaging — or even very convincing. Chris and Sam bond while serving on a collegiate safety patrol; Jorge and Leslie fall in love during a romantic weekend getaway to an expensive beachside hotel. Both stories feel pretty plastic, like TV commercials for breath-freshener or tooth-whitener. They’re sweet and superficial.
But they’re not meant to be the meat of the movie, whose two threads start to converge — in expected ways, despite a time-wasting plot feint — pretty quickly.
Inspired by the life of Jorge Bacardi of the Cuban rum dynasty (whom I advise you not to Google if you want to retain a modicum of suspense) and what has been described as a “miracle” he experienced in 2008, the film comes from Freestyle Releasing, the distributor who brought you “God’s Not Dead” and “Left Behind.” It’s wholesome but starchy fare: a story of sacrifice and good fortune that feels less like a movie than a marketing vehicle for the power of divine providence.
PG-13. At area theaters. Contains brief strong language. 100 minutes.